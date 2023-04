The Taranaki Steelformers Airs had their second win of the season on Saturday.

The Airs beat the Manawatū Jets 93-86 in front of a solid crowd at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

Photographer Andy MacDonald was there.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Armon Fletcher stretches out for a shot.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Airs coach Trent Adam revs up his team.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Fletcher is swamped by Jets players.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Fletcher lays one up during the 93-86 win over the Jets.