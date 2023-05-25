Love Your Local: New Plymouth's favourite seaside food destination

On the first and third Thursday of every month over summer Tina Koch keeps one eye on the sky and another on the long range forecast.

If it looks like it’s going to bucket down by Sunday she has to make the call to cancel the Seaside Market at Ngamotu Beach and her 15 food trucks and carts need to know sooner rather than later.

“They have to know by Thursday at the latest,” she says.

It’s a tough call to make, she says, and that far out it’s impossible to get right all the time.

Needless to say, sometimes by the time Sunday comes there’s not a rain cloud in sight.

“But there’s not much I can do about the weather,” Koch says philosophically.

Since beginning nearly eight years ago, the market at New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Beach has grown into a local institution and one of the region’s unmissable food destinations.

Koch bought the market in 2018 and says demand for a spot exploded over the last three years as people looked to supplement their income.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Seaside Market owner Tina Koch says food has become a massive part of the markets.

“It never ceases to amaze me the variety. Don’t ask me what my favourite is. Every day you can get something different. From a Hungarian puff bread, to hangi, Thai,” she says.

There’s also usually some combination of empanadas, bubble tea, doughnuts, paella, burgers, kebabs, cakes, pita breads and dips, and always the traditional punnet of chips. Those in the know treat the market as a brunch destination, beating the queues in the process.

“I just think people love food and honestly I believe food brings the people in,” she says.

LISA BURD/Stuff Adel Lizan’s Hungarian puff breads, or langos, are a consistent market favourite .

The mother of six says she has approximately 30 food vendors on her books, but can only accommodate 15 at a standard market.

The limit is partly because of space, but partly to avoid double ups. There are no such limits on the food only pop-up events. For those the gate is wide open.

Over the years a spot at the market has given new food start-ups a place to find out if they cut the mustard. Arguably the market has enabled food trucks to thrive in the region.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Local legends Patrick Lachmann and Nathalie Van Dort of Bratwurst Bros were regulars of the Seaside Market before they set up shop in Uruti.

Local favourites such as Viet Nom Nom, Knead Bakery, Tartin Rose and Bratwurst Bros all got their start there and occasionally make their way back.

The popularity of the food part of the market is not all roses for Koch. She’s so uncomfortable with the waste it generates she’s investigating bringing a dishwasher trailer to each event.

Simon OConnor/Stuff The Seaside Markets at New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Beach are one of the city’s favourite food destinations.

The trailer will enable the market to significantly cut its waste.

Instead of offering a bamboo fork or a paper plate, food trucks will be able to provide porcelain plates and metal cutlery that will be able to be washed on site.

”We want to iron out the kinks at the market but eventually we want to have it everywhere, at every event or festival there is.”

The Seaside Market is held on the first and third Sunday of the month over summer and the first Sunday of the month for the rest of the year.

The next market is June 4.