Lone wolves are welcome to play in this South Taranaki pasture

Tania Gecse, with Journi, one of her three dogs, in the dog park she has set up at her Manaia home.

Two South Taranaki dog lovers have set up a private dog park on their lifestyle block for pooches that need space without meeting other canines.

John and Tania Gecse, who live at Manaia, started inviting people with reactive dogs to Lone Wolf Pastures a few weeks ago.

Reactive dogs are animals that can become fearful or aggressive when encountering dogs they don’t know, which makes them tricky to exercise in public spaces.

Lone Wolf Pastures is a securely-fenced paddock with jumps, tunnels, cable reels and a flying fox, along with a paddling pool, a bath and a trough for the dogs to swim in.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tania Gecse has set up various dog agility obstacles which visiting dogs and their owners can enjoy.

And there are boxes of dog toys, plus pinecones and sticks the couple have collected on walks with their three dogs.

“I’m the administrator for a German Shepherds NZ Facebook group with 7000 members, and there’s always people putting up posts about their dogs getting attacked or about other people letting their dogs coming up to their reactive dogs, even they have them on lead,” Tania said.

“It’s very frustrating and stressful for people to take their dogs out if that’s going to happen.

“Everyone is saying what a good idea this is, it’s so good other dogs can't come.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff One of the Gecse’s dogs, Journi navigates a tunnel.

The success of the venture has surprised Gecse, who is recovering from brain surgery and a concussion.

Slots on the weekends when they are open are filling up fast, with people bringing their dogs from all around Taranaki.

“It's just been unbelievably busy, and they’re just so appreciative, to me that amount of space is so small, but what they like is it's a dedicated 45 minutes for them, no other dogs are going to come and race up to them, or start a fight.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tania Gecse, with dogs Journi and Jacki, has set up a paddock on her lifestyle property to give owners of reactive dogs somewhere fun to exercise them.

The first time a new dog came to visit, it generally spent most of the time just sniffing everywhere, she said.

“The next time, they just let loose, they run, they’re just really happy. I get heaps of behind-the-scenes photos of dogs just crashed out afterwards, it’s so good.”

People can book a space online on the weekends through an app, and each 45 minute slot costs $2.

They are fundraising to have deer fencing built around the paddock to make it even more secure, but with a weekend’s takings adding up to $30 or less, they have set up a Givealittle page to boost it.

The couple said they just wanted to provide somewhere for people to have fun with their reactive dogs.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the dogs,” John said.