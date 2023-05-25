Love Your Local: From the kitchen sink to the owner's table of New Plymouth's iconic Aborio restaurant

The Love Your Local Awards, presented by Pure South, celebrate the hospitality people and places that bring life and personality to our neighbourhoods. Go to stuff.co.nz/loveyourlocal to nominate your most-loved local and give them a chance to win.

Dicky Chattha’s story is a classic rags to riches, except the rags are those of a kitchen hand and the riches are taking over one of New Plymouth’s restaurant institutions.

Chattha, who has a degree in hotel management, came to New Plymouth to train as a chef.

In 2011, he got his first kitchen job at Arborio​, the city’s popular museum restaurant, and quickly rose through the ranks moving from in front of the cooker to front of house.

Dicky Chattha got his first job at Arborio as a kitchen hand. He bought the restaurant in 2022.

It wasn’t long before he left and began buying up hospitality businesses of his own, adding Arborio to his stable of six New Plymouth cafes and restaurants last year.

“I absolutely knew what I was buying because this is where I started my journey. I knew what I was getting into and that I had a huge responsibility on my shoulders,” he says.

The restaurant is only 20 years old, but in the hospitality game that puts it in the revered citizen category.

Despite the age it is consistently one of the city’s most popular spots and though you can walk in and sometimes get a table, those in the know book well in advance.

“This is an iconic place in New Plymouth. Being next to the museum there is a responsibility to look after travellers and keep them coming back,” says Chattha, who along with his wife Preet, employs 70 people across their six businesses.

Arborio has always been known for its value and consistency, he says. It changes – it was recently fitted out with more than 100 new dinning chairs - and yet it doesn’t change.

So while much of the interior looks new, there are elements in the restaurant that can be traced back to when it first opened.

“For that consistency the owner has to have their hands on the business. It cannot be done by the staff. The owner has to make sure the procedures are being followed every day.”

Preet and Dicky Chattha own six restaurants and cafes in New Plymouth and have bought and sold two others.

That means Chattha rarely has a day off. Combined with filling in for sick or absent staff he is regularly on the tools, cooking, cleaning, filling in wherever he is needed.

“My staff know my phone is never turned off,” he says. “And if I can’t fix it on the phone, I will come down.”

With the post Covid staffing shortage starting to ease Chattha says the current cost of living pressure has diners looking for value, which sees his chefs constantly pushing themselves with new ingredients and new styles to create new items that meet new expectations.

“In Taranaki everyone wants to see value. It doesn’t matter the price of the dish, they want to see they are getting what they are paying for.”