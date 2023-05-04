Person suspected to have fallen into Taranaki river found 'safe and well'

The Waiwhakaiho River flows from Taranaki Maunga to the Tasman Sea. (file photo)

The search for a suspected missing person reported to have fallen into a Taranaki river has been called off after they were found “safe and well”.

A police spokesperson said a search was sparked about 7:40am after police received reports from someone who was concerned a person had fallen into the Waiwhakaiho River.

However, after substantial inquiries in the area, police are confident that no-one is missing or unaccounted for, they said.

Police have found the person matching the description safe and well, they confirmed.