An enlightening exhibition of beauty and pain

The exhibition, I Am And I Am Not, is Pakistani artist Aisha Khalid’s first show in New Zealand – she wants to come back for a holiday and bring her teenage sons.

An embroidered red robe hangs like a promise of fire and love on the ground floor of the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

Behind, is an open shawl of protective blue embellished with birds and Persian motifs of the sky, including clouds and the wind.

Both are made of velvet by Pakistani artist Aisha Khalid, who depicts the duality of life in a retrospective show called I Am And I Am Not.

These works appear soft, intricate and enticing – you could slip into the robe and wrap yourself in the sky – until you look deeper.

Because nothing is as it seems in this exhibition of 45 works.

The “embroidery” is formed using the heads of gold and silver-plated dressmaker pins, so on the inside of the robe and the flipside of the shawl is a fur-like bristle of sharp pins. A pointed statement about life.

“On one side it’s beauty and on the other side it’s the pain,” says Khalid.

“Nobody knows enlightenment without pain. These are two sides of the same picture – you have a peaceful sky with the birds and go behind, it’s the pins.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This textile installation, called The Garden Of Love Is Green Without Limit, was made as a commission for the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the life of the Prophet Mohammed.

“I am and I am not,” she says, referring to a poem by 13th century Sufi poet Rumi, which is the name of the exhibition and many of her works, and is inscribed on the front window of the contemporary gallery in New Plymouth.

“Whatever I have made in the last four years has been inspired by Rumi and his poetry, and he discusses his love of God,” says Khalid, who has been a Sufi for 26 years.

According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, Sufism is a mystical Islamic belief and practice in which Muslims seek to find the truth of divine love and knowledge through direct personal experience of God.

Khalid’s parents were born in Punjab, India, before the 1947 partition following the end of British rule. After nearly 200 years of colonial occupation, the dissolution of the British Raj led to the creation of two independent nations – India and Pakistan.

Khalid’s mother was eight or nine years old when they moved and her father was a teenager.

The families of both left behind land in India, so were able to claim land in Pakistan and settle down.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The falcon and arrow paintings are together called I Am And I Am Not 2020.

In 1989, when she was aged 16, her family were forced to migrate from the province of Sindh, leaving their farmland behind to live in Lahore, the second-largest city in Pakistan.

“We were not Sindhi,” she explains. “At that time, political circumstances were very bad.”

There was a revolution and non-Sindhi people were threatened and forced to flee their homes.

“We were frightened, so we migrated from that place to Punjab and we started a new life.”

This was a difficult time for her parents and five children (Khalid is the middle child), because they received no compensation for their lost farmland.

Khalid laid down valuable memories in Sindh, replicating the geometric tile pattern of floor tiles of their more-than 100-year-old house.

For about 30 years she has been working with that design.

“I am evolving the same pattern, evolving and evolving and evolving,” she says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Are they bullet holes, viruses, or the view looking down from inside a burqa – the viewer can choose what they see in this work.

As a child, Khalid learnt the art of embroidery and after finishing school was all set to study textile design at National College of Arts in Lahore. But a teacher convinced her to learn miniature painting, an old Indo-Persian tradition used to record history.

In the miniatures department, Khalid felt at home.

“It was very near to my nature – sit down on the floor, neat and clean and you just concentrate and you finely paint.”

Her teacher was a traditionalist, so the students mostly copied old paintings. Khalid had other ideas.

“I was aware that while I was learning, I didn’t need to learn that way. I began to use traditional methods to express my own feelings,” she says.

“I was breaking the traditions of miniature painting to make my own vocabulary of symbolism within that.”

Now she often makes large-scale works, moving from postcard-size paintings to those of 1.2m x 2.4m and even bigger.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Aisha Khalid says she is often nervous trying something new: ‘If am confident, I will not progress. You learn when you say I am not and I am not.’

While her paintings, installations, embroidery and videos are owned by collectors, galleries and museums around the globe, she can think of only one commission that’s on show to the public all the time. It’s also her biggest work.

Named after a line from another Rumi poem, “You are the Universe in Ecstatic Motion” Khalid painted a 3.6m x 58.5m work, which hangs above passport control in the departures area of the Islamabad International Airport.

For the 2018 project, she used acrylic paint and imitation gold leaf to paint on canvas. The geometric design, inspired by a traditional Islamic geometric pattern, is also adorned with a traveller’s prayer from the Quran, written in gold using Kufic calligraphy.

Art has taken the 50-year-old artist all over the world for biennales and international shows.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This video, made by Khalid, is one of the first works visitors will see when they enter the I Am And I Am Not exhibition.

But this is the first time she’s been to Aotearoa.

“I never even thought about going to New Zealand, because it’s so far away.”

But cricket was a common ground between New Zealand and Pakistan, so Khalid felt a connection with the south-western Pacific island nation.

“We all praise the New Zealand team because they are very good players.”

However, in the latest one-day international series between the two nations in Pakistan, the home country thrashed New Zealand in the first three games out of five (at time of writing).

In her invitation to show work at the Govett-Brewster, the mother of two teenage sons learnt she and her family had a similar experience to Māori, especially in Taranaki.

“They left the land, they lost their land, and the colonial impact on them… I’m addressing these issues in my art practice. I really feel privileged that my work is going somewhere where people will connect with that.”

But back in 2001, when she was doing post-graduate study at the Rijksakademie in Amsterdam, people couldn’t relate to her art.

“I got very, very harsh comments from the Western audience on myself and on my work. Oh, you are a traditional artist, oh you are making a beautiful painting… there’s no need for beauty in art,” Khalid says.

“I questioned myself, what I’m doing and why are they saying that?”

But Khalid had questions of her own.

“I was talking to the people ‘why do you wear black all the time? Why don’t you wear colour’.”

She also asked why they ate such simple food with no spices.

Every answer came back to World War II.

“I was surprised that while many years had passed, the war remained very, very fresh in their minds.”

While the criticism she faced did make her think, it also made her more determined to make art the way she wanted to.

So, she found some camouflage fabric and started to embroider roses on it, with a message: “For them to see, to ignore the war and see the beauty of the rose.”

Then in September that year, the US was slammed by terror attacks.

“After 911, the environment was very threatening for me as a Pakistani and as a Muslim.”

About five days later, Khalid went home.

When she opened her studio in Lahore, people were surprised to see her stitching roses on military-like fabric and thought she had predicted the terror attacks. Khalid countered: “I didn’t make this for 911, it was for the second world war.”

She has made many works with a political slant, but has never faced any backlash for her viewpoints.

Moving on, Khalid adopted embroidery as a secondary medium, after painting. For one installation, she placed needles on top of a quilt, and then she “embroidered” a jacket using dressmaker pins.

“I wanted to show two sides of life. One is beautiful and when you open it and right inside, all pins, showing what one person is going through.”

Khalid made larger and larger works, and needed to have a team help her place the pins.

One of the embroidered works hanging in the Govett-Brewster is called The Garden of Love is Green Without Limit. It is made using steel pins and 24 carat gold-plated steel pins pushed into verdant velvet. It literally weighs a tonne.

While she now has help with the pin embroidery, she does all the painting herself, spending many hours in her studio rather than going out socialising. Art is her only job and she has to earn money to feed her two sons and herself.

When Khalid works, she enters a meditative state, one in which she feels close to God.

“I work in 4 x 4 inches detail; I don’t see the whole. I work, work, work , day and night, day and night, to create something.”

So, when a large work ends up on display, she is often surprised.

“I don’t claim that I made it. When I see my work in museums like this, I can’t relate to it. I say, this is so beautiful, who made it, how did they make it? I don’t feel like I made it.”

Asked what’s next, Khalid says she can’t say. “I can’t show my heart. My heart is in the hand of God and where he turns, it turns.”

