International group to tour Taranaki food and agribusiness operations

A cohort of government officials and middle managers from Southeast Asian countries will visit a number of Taranaki food and beverage producers, including Juno Gin, on Wednesday.

A group of 21 government officials and middle managers from Southeast Asian countries are to visit Taranaki as part of a Massey University food and agribusiness value chains course.

Funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) cohort includes representatives from Philippines, Laos, Timor Leste, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

On Wednesday they will visit Taranaki businesses including Barton Holdings, Van Dyck Fine Foods, and Juno Gin.

Massey University, Taranaki business development manager, Eve Kawana-Brown said the visitors will also hear from Te Puna Umanga/ Venture Taranaki about their Branching Out initiative.

“We're thrilled that through this course, we can bring the international cohort to Taranaki to visit industry players and see real-life examples of food and agribusiness value chain management in practice."

Kawana-Brown said previous visits to New Zealand funded by MFAT had resulted in new export opportunities.