Taranaki secondary and area school teachers to strike Wednesday

Post primary teachers will strike this week over a lack of progress in negotiations for a collective agreement. (File photo)

Taranaki secondary and area school teachers will strike on Wednesday, joining a series of rolling strikes across the country.

Kijiana Pene, chairperson of PPTA Te Wehengarua Taranaki region, said the union had been in negotiations with the Ministry of Education for more than a year now.

In a press release she said members were committed to getting a collective agreement with salary rates and conditions that would keep teachers in the profession, attract graduates into teaching and encourage ex-teachers to return to the job.

On Wednesday Taranaki PPTA members will meet at Puke Ariki Landing from 11.30am and, weather permitting, demonstrate in the New Plymouth central business district.