Hāwera's new library, art and information centre takes shape

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, South Taranaki's new library, art and information centre, has started to take shape with key elements of the structure having sprung up in the last four weeks.

South Taranaki District Council project coordinator Phil Waite said eighteen pre-cast tilt-slab concrete panels had been erected along the eastern boundary wall, and 10 of the structural steel frames, made by Hāwera engineering firm Croucher and Crowder, erected on the western side.

“The focus over the next month will be the delivery and assembly of more structural steel elements, such as roof trusses, as well as installation of the remaining concrete tilt slab walls,” he said.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the new facility will transform the town centre. The modern, multi-functional, community facility will provide residents and visitors to the district with a wide range of services, information, cultural and educational resources.

READ MORE:

* South Taranaki District Council passes long term plan

* Solar plant and wind farm help to keep South Taranaki and Hāwera 'humming'

* One of Hāwera's oldest buildings to go on market



These include a library, art gallery, i-SITE visitor centre, café, and public toilets.

To date almost $7 million in external funding has been secured for the project with major contributions from the TOI Foundation ($2.8 million) and $4 million from the Government’s Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Infrastructure Investment Fund.