Ambitious Stratford Park project making quiet progress

Students from Tree Machine shared a waiata and haka at a tree planting ceremony at Stratford Park on April 18.

Five tiny kowhai trees growing where willows and other weeds were recently choking up a small stream are tangible evidence of the work being done on the ambitious $75 million Stratford Park project.

A ceremonial tree planting was held in April to celebrate a collaboration between Stratford Park and Witt Te Pukenga and Tree Machine, where students on the Taranaki Forestry Conservation course will complete some of their studies and work experience at Stratford Park.

“It’s part of the vision for the project, to be a true community hub, for education, wellbeing, recreation and entertainment,” project manager Holly Sutich said.

The students will learn skills including using ATVs and trailers, and fencing, on the land, and help with caring for some areas, including three bush remnants.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Stratford Park project manager Holly Sutich on an area of the park that will be part of the planned public walkway.

The Stratford Park development will see the existing speedway and A&P show grounds expanded into a motorsport complex, equestrian complex, show grounds and concert venue.

It was first mooted in December 2016, then it got a boost from the Stratford District Council which agreed to loan it $7m to purchase land adjoining the existing facilities.

With 116 hectares of land, there is also space for other community facilities like a public cycle and walkway and a bridle trail, Sutich said.

She is working with eight different groups of volunteers on the different parts of the park plans, with various fundraising efforts under way.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sutich is working with eight groups to bring together the Stratford Park project.

The Taranaki Motorsport Facility Charitable Trust has secured about 14ha of land and has plans for a drag strip, speedway, circuit (rally and tarmac), museum and workshops.

A key part of the complex will be a driver training facility aimed at all forms of vehicles from motorbikes to heavy vehicles and forklifts.

The equestrian centre would be built on land the association owns on Flint Rd, opposite the current show grounds.

Planning and design work, along with other foundation work costing $350,000 has been done, and now they were seeking funding for the next stage, the earthworks, Sutich said.

The park would fill a need in the region for equestrian and motorsport enthusiasts, she said.

“We’re not trying to replicate other facilities but provide opportunities for people to get involved at the grassroots, fill gaps.

“We’re moving forward collaboratively. It’s not just horses and cars, there’s so much more.”