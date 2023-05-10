Fleet-footed Hāwera police constable scores two life goals

South Taranaki Police Constable Iritana Hohaia has been contracted to the Black Ferns squad.

Offenders who try to run from the police will be in for a surprise if Constable Iritana Hohaia is on duty – she’s just been named in the Black Ferns squad.

Hohaia, 23, was recently appointed as a member of the national women’s rugby squad for the second time, just six months after she joined the South Taranaki police.

Being fleet-footed is just one of the rugby skills she brings to her policing role.

“There’s a lot of pressure that you’re exposed to in high-level sport, a lot of high pressure situations you have to manage. I think these skills I have learned at rugby can transfer to the police.

“And the team environment and culture is big in sport, and it's the same with the police, you’ve got to be a team player, working with different people.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Hohaia is combining her work with the Hāwera police with her professional rugby career that sees her training 24 hours a week.

Hohaia also plays club rugby for the Southern Rugby Club, for the Taranaki women in the Farah Palmer Cup and for Hurricanes Poua.

Good time management is her key to juggling the demands of her new career and rugby commitments.

She spends at least 24 hours each week on rugby training, which she has to manage herself, with support and planning from Rugby NZ.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Hohaia makes a break during the third place playoff Super Rugby Aupiki match between Blues and Hurricanes Poua at FMG Stadium earlier this year.

Later this month, she’ll join the rest of the Black Ferns squad at a trials camp, vying for a place in the team to play the Wallaroos in Brisbane for the O’Reilly Cup, and in the Pacific Four Series for 2023, involving New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

“It’s definitely an exciting time coming up. I’m hoping to get selected, just to debut there. And the world 15s are coming up in New Zealand, playing at home in front of friends and family.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hohaia in action during a round three Super Rugby Aupiki match between Matatu and Hurricanes Poua on March 20, 2022 in Hamilton. She is now contracted to the Black Ferns squad.

In October, New Zealand hosts the new WXV competition, which is effectively a mini World Cup involving the top six test sides in the world.

Hohaia was part of the national team’s squad in 2021/22, and last year she trained at police college at Trentham, before joining the South Taranaki police in November.

“I’m just being a sponge at the moment, soaking up the knowledge from other experienced staff, learning the best I can. Everyone has their own policing way, their own style,” she said.

Juggling her two demanding roles was made possible by the support from both her rugby community and the police, as well as her family.

“There are not many jobs that allow you to do this kind of thing,” she said

Her partner, Sharee Brown, is also a constable in the South Taranaki police, so Hohaia was able to see what it involved before she applied to join.

“I enjoy being around people, you get to interact with different kids of people, be part of the community, and giving back, and you never know what you’re going to get, every day is different.

“It makes your days exciting, full of life lessons, it's a good challenge.”

The shift work allows her time for her rugby training.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Hohaia playing for Taranaki during the round 4 Farah Palmer Cup match between Hawke's Bay and Taranaki on September 20, 2019, in Napier.

Hohaia, who grew up on a farm at Opunake, said she always dreamed of representing her country in her sport.

Her late father, Russell Hohaia, was a huge support, driving her to practices and accompanying her to the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 when she was one of the “Baby Blackferns’ under-18 women’s sevens team.

“My Dad was a big supporter of women’s rugby, he loved watching women’s rugby and coaching. He’d be jumping up and down now, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Hohaia is not the only top rugby player in the district’s police team, with former All Black Glenn Osborne now a community constable in Waverley.