New Plymouth's hugely popular winter pop-up light festival back in July

The TSB Festival of Lights: Winter Pop-Up is back in 2023 afte the huge success of 2022.

The central New Plymouth event that was a huge hit when it popped up last winter is officially back for another run.

The TSB Festival of Lights: Winter Pop-Up will run over Matariki long weekend from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16, featuring eight light installations from Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway, accompanied by live performances, kai and whānau-friendly entertainment.

Approximately 15,000 attended the inaugural event over four nights in 2022, which lead to a boom in trade at restaurants and food outlets, especially on the jam-packed Friday night.