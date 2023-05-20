The alchemy of making fertiliser with air and natural gas

A look behind the gates of the ammonia urea manufacturing plant at Kapuni.

Working with high pressure and extreme heat, plus explosive and poisonous gases has kept fitter Chris Meads engaged in his job for 41 years so far.

He’s the longest-serving of the 130 staff at Ballance Agri-nutrients’ ammonia urea manufacturing plant at Kapuni in South Taranaki, but there are quite a few others with decades-long service there too.

Meads, 66, started the job when the plant opened in 1982, and he plans to stay on “a bit longer” yet.

“We call it the ‘Kapuni factor’, it's got all these things that other sites don't have, it's quite a lot of responsibility,” he says.

“We’re not stuck behind a computer, if something breaks down, we get to fix it.”

Before he started at Kapuni, he’d had five different jobs and spent about two years at each.

“Then I came here. The pay was good, the hours are good, the guys are good to work with, and the job is really interesting, with just the variety of mechanical equipment on site, for me that is really interesting, you don't get bored.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maintenance technician Chris Meads has worked at the Kapuni ammonia urea plant for 41 years.

He has seen the plant go from totally manual to fully automated and computer-controlled system.

“We didn’t even have computers here when I started in 1982, it was all done with paperwork.

“The difference now is the planning, you're doing preventive maintenance to fix things before they break down, we used to be more reactive.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Production manager Hayden Williams is dwarfed by a mountain of urea.

The Kapuni plant is the only ammonia and urea production plant in New Zealand, and produces between 240,000 – 270,000 tonnes of urea per annum, plant manager Sean Donovan said.

It was built as one of former Prime Minister Rob Muldoon's eight 'Think Big' developments in the 1980s, and supplies about a third of the urea fertiliser used by New Zealand farmers, with the rest being imported.

Urea is also used in making composite board products like MDF and plywood, and in the products Ad Blue and Go Clear, used in heavy transport, to convert nitrogen oxide emissions in the exhaust gas of diesel engines, into nitrogen and water.

Useful as it is, the product is controversial.

The plant has been targetted by climate activists several times, most recently in July 2022 when Greenpeace protestors unfurled a 50m by 30m banner reading ‘Cancer fertiliser – cut synthetic nitrogen’ with an arrow pointing to the plant.

In July 2020 activists blocked the entrance to the plant, claiming urea was a climate-wrecking chemical as it was being used to intensify dairying and drive up cow numbers.

And Greenpeace is currently appealing a decision around a Ballance Agri-Nutrients and Hiringa Energy Limited initiative that would see four, 206-metre wind turbines established to generate electricity for the ammonia-urea manufacturing plant to produce hydrogen.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kapuni production manager Hayden Williams and site manager Sean Donovan in regulation safety gear out on site at the plant.

But those are issues for outside the plant’s perimeter. Because of the inherent risks in all the processes, everything within the plant boundary fence is strictly controlled and safety is a priority.

Visitors are issued with an ammonia escape hood (a mask that will help you breathe in case of an ammonia leak) as well as a high vis vest, eye and ear protection, gloves and a hard hat.

The main building houses the plant’s new laboratory and control room, and an emergency room equipped with rows of fire jackets and breathing apparatus, similar to a small town fire station.

“We do 30 safety exercises a year,” production manager Hayden Williams says

“Our operators are very well versed in all sorts of emergencies – gas, heat, fire, other hazards like chemical leaks, and building evacuations.”

The control room is quite dark, lit by two large banks of 10 computer screens, one for ammonia production and the other for urea.

It looks like a set for that scene in many action movies where the good guys and bad guys fight it out and the computer screens get smashed.

In reality, it's a peaceful setting, with an operator seated in front of the screens, making adjustments where needed to maintain the production at its most efficient point.

The computer system would shut the plant down if something major went wrong.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Urea panel control operator Cameron McKay watches over a bank of screens.

“It has comprehensive safety systems built in, and an alarm system that gives us plenty of warning before things progress to the point where its unsafe,” says urea panel operator Cameron McKay.

Along the corridor is the laboratory, which tests ammonia and urea samples and Go Clear throughout the manufacturing process, and also does environmental testing.

During the Covid pandemic, they also did daily saliva tests for everyone on site.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lab technician Georgina Allerby at work in the plant's newly opened laboratory.

Out on site, we head to the bulk shed, where a mountain range of bright white urea in piles dwarfs a large hough loader moving bucketfuls into bags.

There’s a strong ammonia smell and urea dust coats the railings and floor like snow. It’s quite slippery because urea, like salt, absorbs moisture.

Back outside, we head down an “alley” between towering walls of pipes and machinery, past dials and gauges, a steampunk landscape where occasional wafts of steam rise from drains.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hayden Williams walks through the urea plant alleyway.

As a visitor with a limited grasp of chemistry and engineering, the scale of the place, the heat, noise and smells are impressive.

Up steel mesh stairs, a skinny steel balcony skims the flanks of a massive cast iron furnace – the primary reformer - where gas is burned to heat more gas inside pipes with a catalyst that breaks it into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

We peek into a little hatch to see what 1100c degrees looks like (light, bright orange) and feel the intense heat radiating off it.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Production manager Hayden Williams walks past the V16 Cooper Bessemer engine where the gas is compressed.

Inside another shed, we traverse a steel grate floor past a spaghetti-tangle of pipes and vessels powered by a 6000 horsepower, V16 Cooper Bessemer engine alongside two V12 engines that together compress process gases for use in the ammonia plant from 0.5BAR to 350BAR over four stages. In contrast, an average car tyre fully inflated is 2 or 3BAR.

The shed smells of hot metal and oil, and we’re all wearing our earmuffs.

In a different shed, three electric compressors compress CO2 to 250BAR to go into the urea plant.

“That’s the stuff that puts the bubbles in your beer,” maintenance and turn-around manager Clive Oates shouts over the engine’s rumble.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maintenance and turn-around manager Clive Oates checks some equipment.

He heads the maintenance team.

“We cover the place 24/7, including nights and weekends, it's got to be kept running,” he says.

Every two years, they shut the whole plant down for about a month, to replace, repair and upgrade equipment where necessary.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff An aerial view of the plant, which was opened in 1982.

The plant celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

It is likely to see a lot of change in coming decades, as the company wrestles with the need to lower its emissions, Donovan said.

“We are the high emitter part of Ballance, but we have aggressive targets to reduce manufacturing emissions from this plant by 90%,” Donovan says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The plant produces around 270,000 tonnes of urea each year.

To achieve its target, in a programme called Te Ata (the dawn) the company will likely have to invest $700m to $800m, and would need an affordable and reliable supply of green energy, as it needs 200mW of electricity a year – enough to power 80,000 households.

“We have programmes in place where we’re looking at this closely, we’ll take a phased approach over a number of years, as technology allows.”