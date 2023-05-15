A taste of Taranaki: The novices growing lettuces by the thousands

Garth Archibald, his sister Marianne Archibald and Chris Carrick are enjoying their new venture growing hydroponic lettuces at Waverley.

Two couples with no market garden experience will soon be growing nearly half a million lettuces a year in South Taranaki.

Salad Brothers in Waverley is a partnership between longtime residents Marianne Archibald and Chris Carrick, and Marianne's brother Garth Archibald and his wife, Kristine Bell, who have moved there from Wellington.

The four are in the midst of rejuvenating a hydroponic lettuce farm that ceased operating sometime last year.

Already, they’re harvesting bags of cut leaves and whole lettuces for customers in cafes, restaurants and markets.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Chris Carrick harvests a frilly lettuce, their best selling variety.

Once the last of their certifications comes through, they’ll be able to supply supermarkets and Foursquare stores.

The lettuces, in a variety of colours and leaf styles, are grown in massive plastic houses.

The lettuce farm was started in 1986 by Lee Cadman, and more recently it was owned by Ngā Rauru o Kitāhi.

The idea of buying the property germinated from a conversation Marianne and Chris had with their son, who was interested in growing microgreens, but quickly decided the scale of the farm was too big.

“I’ve never grown a lettuce in my life,” Marianne said.

“We went to have a look, it was amazing. I love the idea of a local business, of local employment. When local businesses thrive, it helps the town to thrive too.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A hothouse full of lettuces at Salad Brothers in Waverley.

“You don't want to see things close in your community, especially when it employs people, and it feeds people.”

Then Garth and Kristine had a look.

“We all talked about it, then Chris was the one, he said: ‘I think I’m going to do it’, and we decided to go in with Garth and Kristine, we could see it was a good operation,” Marianne said.

“We all saw its potential, then it snowballed,” Garth said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lettuce seedlings waiting to be transplanted into the hydroponic growing pipes.

He previously worked as an engineering surveyor doing landslide research with GNS Science, and is using his technical skills in getting all the nutrient watering systems running.

“Every day has its challenges, some recurring,” he said.

Chris, who has been raising calves since 2004, said he had always been interested in horticulture.

“I was taught at high school by Lynn Bublitz [New Plymouth plantsman and former deputy mayor] for three years and my Dad had a kiwifruit orchard.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Chris Carrick with the line of washing machines used to spin the lettuce leaves once they are washed, before they are packaged.

Along with working on a major refurbishment of the tunnel houses and the equipment, they’ve been learning fast how to grow the lettuces.

Each week, they are sowing about 12,000 seeds, which are each coated in clay for easier handling.

They learned the hard way of the need to cover the trays with cloth to keep the birds off.

“The birds will take the seeds and the sprouts just as they pop up,” Chris said.

“The first time we did it, we planted 7000 seeds and didn’t cover them, and the birds got 95% of the seeds.”

The next time, they covered the seeds, but without also giving them a good watering to soften the clay, only 20% of them germinated.

Fortunately, Corinna Robertson, daughter of the farm founder Lee Cadman, agreed to work with them part-time, and she is teaching them, Marianne said.

“It's really hard work, and hard clever work with all the electrical systems, watering systems, electronic dosing systems.”

“It was the end of December before we settled, and had been a really good season for weeds, the weeds had grown like crazy, some up to the roofs.”

In the past four months, Chris, Garth and Kristina have worked long hours, seven days a week, with Marianne joining them at weekends.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lettuce seeds, each one coated in clay, arrive in tins of 5000.

All the pipes which the plants grow in have had to be scrubbed clean, three-phase power cabling and an automatic watering system for seedlings added, houses have had to be completely re-plumbed, several needed new plastic covers and one tunnel house had to be demolished and will be rebuilt.

There are no other large lettuce growers in Taranaki, and they will be supplying the region as well as south to Palmerston North.

They don't know yet exactly how many lettuces, in a variety of colours and styles – they’ll be able to grow at full capacity.

“We were told 400-450,000 when we were looking at it, and we think we could do 600,000 to 700,000. Lee Cadman grew one million a year.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Spiky lettuces are popular in bags of mixed leaves.

The community support for their venture has been heartwarming, Marianne said.

“People are excited to see it up and running, wishing us good luck.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity in Waverley, and it's sad to see businesses like this shut in a small community. We have had a lot of messages from people wanting jobs – it seems like everyone in Waverley has worked here at some time.”