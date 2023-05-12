The absolute necessity of 'bread and butter' maintenance

Fixing potholes is not glamorous work but proper maintenance of New Zealand’s infrastructure is vital to the country’s success, says New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth.

OPINION: Impassable state highways, broken ferries, disrupted rail services, overcrowded old classrooms and earthquake prone hospitals.

New Zealanders are becoming acutely aware that the infrastructure our parents and grandparents built during the 50s and 60s has not been adequately maintained and is reaching crisis point.

And back in 1960 there were just 2.4 million Kiwis.

Unable to deliver productivity gains to grow our economy, successive governments have instead used immigration as the growth driver.

READ MORE:

* A suggestion on how to work together to solve New Zealand's infrastructure problems

* New Plymouth Mayor to Waka Kotahi: Is this really the best you can do?

* Here's what Govt needs to do to give building sector best shot at survival



And the march to five million Kiwis has simply heaped more pressure on national infrastructure assets which politicians consistently refuse to adequately fund and maintain.

One of the key narratives of New Zealand politics is that transparent tax and rates rises are inherently 'dreaded' by both the public and the politicians entrusted as guardians of our public assets.

So when pressure comes on in annual budget setting processes and hard decisions have to be made, politician after politician has chosen glamour projects over bread and butter maintenance.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel has been a huge sucess.

When it comes to infrastructure, glamour generally means growth. Think Transmission Gully, Waterview Tunnel, Waikato Expressway or the second Auckland Harbour Crossing.

Effective and prudent asset management. Depreciation and maintenance considerations. Responsible asset stewardship. These concepts are boring and politically unattractive.

Politicians don't cut ribbons on State Highway reseals, rail refurbishments, ferry overhauls, network inspections, extra classrooms, extra hospital beds.

So it has been the condition of our State Highways decline, ageing ferries have not been replaced, rail services have faltered, school classrooms are packed, hospitals stack people in corridors and leave them waiting in A&E for hours and this list goes on.

To better understand these issues let's step back and look at our own experiences of asset management.

Most Kiwi households own a car. Every car needs a current warrant of fitness. To get a warrant you have to have an inspection.

Inspections provide important information relating to the condition of safety critical features.

A warrant of fitness inspection will tell you if your car’s tyres need to be replaced.

At the end of the inspection we get a pass or fail. A fail comes with recommendations required to achieve the minimum standard. A pass also often comes with a list of recommendations.

We get further information with our cars in the operating manual and from our trusted mechanics. How often we should change the oil and filters, flush the transmission, wheel bearings, timing belts, steering alignment etc.

We each make decisions on what work to do and when.

You can run your engine for much longer between oil changes if you wish. Not replace the cam belt. Drive with a squeaky wheel bearing. Not replace plugs. Skip the wheel balance.

You can ignore your mechanic and the warrant recommendations and avoid all maintenance on a vehicle for a considerable amount of time but eventually all of that deferred maintenance starts to accumulate.

And the unfortunate thing about a car is, when it does ultimately break down due to a lack of maintenance, the costs to address the issues are often far greater than the savings that have been accumulated by not undertaking routine maintenance.

A $12,000 engine rebuild vs six or seven $150 oil changes and filters. A structural rust repair vs minor early intervention on a spot. You get the picture.

The difference between a classic car and its contemporary at the wreckers is a careful and prudent owner and operator.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express New Zealand’s interislander ferries have proven to be far from reliable.

The same can be said for our roads, our rail networks, our ferries, our schools and our hospitals.

The crisis we are facing as a nation about to open the immigration floodgates again is that at a time when we are trying to squeeze more out of our infrastructure, much of it is approaching the end of its useful life. And we have been ignoring our national mechanics for decades.

Continuing the analogy, not only are our politicians ignoring our mechanics, but at the same time they are picking up more passengers and channelling what limited funds are available into accessories like a tow bar, caravan and roofbox, adding more load to an already stressed system.

So who's driving and who is overseeing the maintenance budget?

Ultimately the buck stops at the Beehive with the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministers of Finance, Transport, infrastructure, Education and Health.

But this is not about the current Labour Greens administration. The same decisions were taken by National and Act during their last stint in the Beehive and with those before them. These issues are systemic and transcend administrations.

So what are the solutions?

The public sector established the Commerce Commission as a watchdog to protect the interests of consumers by overseeing private asset owning monopolies like lines companies, gas networks and airports with a steadfast focus on ensuring critical assets are fairly priced, adequately funded and effectively maintained in perpetuity. A concept Māori describe as kaitiakitanga.

SUN MEDIA/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING The Government’s Three Waters reform proposals have been widely unpopular.

For the past eight years the Beehive has championed Three Waters reform, advocating control of critical assets be stripped from local politicians and heavily regulated to force catch-ups in deferred maintenance, driving appropriate investments in growth and renewals to safeguard assets for future generations.

Independent regulation requires asset owners to be transparent.

It's actually fairly simple but don't hold your breath.

Transparent reporting of the condition of our public assets.

Transparent reporting of the annual depreciation levels of our roads, rail, ferries, schools and hospitals.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom discussed Three Waters reform at a meeting organised by Age Concern earlier this year.

Transparent reporting of the maintenance budgets and programmes designed as part of good asset management process.

And most critically some form of independent regulatory oversight to ensure that things are done properly with a long term view.

Ironically one thing both Labour and National and most councils agree on with 3W is that transparency and regulation are critical tools required to bring our assets up to the standards Kiwis expect.

And yet the politicians in Wellington and their bureaucrats refuse to regulate themselves.

This year as we approach the general election we should be asking our politicians one critical question.

Are they prepared to apply the same principles of transparency, regulation and good asset management they are advocating for 3W to the rest of the public assets which New Zealanders rely on every day.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth.