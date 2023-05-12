Friday pie day: The service station pie

It is universally understood the service station pie comes in two temperatures – fat congealing cold and radioactive hot.

One is simply unpleasant and the other, thanks to an ill-advised eat and drive incident I had in Inglewood in 2014, is currently burning its way through the Earth’s mantle.

Surely I’m not alone in rating the inability of a pie warmer to do the very thing it was created to do as one of the darkest failures of modern engineering.

And so I have learned to not expect much from the service station pie, despite the millions lately spent trying to fool motorists into believing they have upped their pastry game.

Fortunately the deity of stewed meat in gravy was looking out for me because GAS Vogeltown in New Plymouth was stocked with Inglewood-made Nelsons pies when I dropped in for a visit on Thursday.

Unfortunately it only had two of them left which meant my choice was between mince and cheese and steak, cheese and bacon, both flavours I would usually avoid owing to a misguided understanding of how to avoid heart disease.

Nonetheless, steak has always been my preference to mince and so I went with the latter for $4.90.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff It comes in a traditional paper bag, which it bloody should.

Like a pie should, it came in a paper bag and though temperature wise it was trending towards not warm enough, this meant I did not have to fear for the safety of my inner thigh were I to eat and drive. Which I didn’t.

It also meant I could consume it like a normal human being when I got home and not to have suck litres of cooling air through my mouth with every time I took a bite.

All in all, there were generous pieces of steak, the gravy was smooth not gluggy, the bacon satisfying and the cheese nicely melted. The pastry held together well and the inevitable filling spill caused no third degree burns.

Gas Vogeltown had beaten the odds. It had provided a damn good pie.

Next week: Smoko Bakery & Cafe