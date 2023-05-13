How Katie Wolfe found her home and The Haka Party Incident

‘It’s important to stand up in our communities and be proud to be Māori,’ says Katie Wolfe, in her second home at the Devonport Flats in New Plymouth.

A 14-year-old Katie Wolfe stands on stage at the New Plymouth Opera House for an audition she's tagged along for and is filled with a deep feeling, a knowing, that this is where she fits.

"That sense of belonging I found at that time was very palpable and it was like a feeling of coming home."

She landed a part as Duffy, one of the orphans in Annie, and so began her trajectory to a career in theatre, film and television.

Just over 40 years on, Wolfe, of Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama and Ngāti Toa Rangatira descent, is bringing what she believes to be her career-best work to that same stage in what is now called the TSB Showplace.

READ MORE:

* Waitangi Day 2022: Reflections of rising Taranaki rangatira

* Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts works to 'challenge and inspire'

* More than 200 artists and performers lined up for October's diverse Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival



On June 28, The Haka Party Incident, written and directed by Wolfe will stomp, chant and raise the roof of the building.

Wolfe says the play, which begins a national tour from June 1, has strong Taranaki elements.

Her son, 14-year-old kapa haka exponent Nikau Balme, is involved in the production and Ngāti Mutunga rangatira Te Rangi Hīroa (Sir Peter Buck) also has a significant part to play.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff ‘My medium as a storyteller and theatre maker is to put that really hard thing to talk about inside a sparkling, brilliant piece of entertainment.’

Behind the scenes, Wolfe was a sleuth, delving into archives, asking questions and following leads to track down people who were there, on that dramatic day in 1979, when a group of University of Auckland engineering students rehearsing their annual tradition of a mock haka were confronted by the activist group, He Taua.

But before we learn more about Wolfe's research and revelations, we must go back in time to her own story.

"I have always known I was Māori because of my connection with my grandparents at Pukearuhe," she says, sitting in her second home, an apartment in New Plymouth's Devonport Flats.

"I distinctly remember as a child at age five, I thought everyone in New Zealand was part Māori."

At the weekends, the Wolfes, including her Mum Raewyn (nee Phillips) would visit the McClutchie whānau at Pukearuhe. She remembers being driven up and down the road to see cousins and aunties, and whitebaiting in the Mimi River.

"I experienced a traditional Māori life in Taranaki at that time."

In 1986, she entered a new stage in life as a student at Victoria University in Wellington, gaining a Bachelor of Arts in English. She then successfully auditioned for Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School.

"When I went drama school in 1989, half my class were Māori, including Cliff Curtis, Hone Kouka and Nancy Brunning, among others," Wolfe says.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Wolfe went to drama school with New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis, among others.

"I had a very confronting moment when we went on a class trip on a marae and we all had to stand and do our pepeha, and I couldn't do it, so that was overwhelming. I was training to be an actor – but who was I as an actor? Where do I come from? Where do I stand in the world?"

After graduating from drama school, Wolfe turned to television.

"I was lucky the first role I had, I played a Māori character."

That was as Ginny Gannaway, one of the lead characters in the TV series Marlin Bay, which ran from 1992 to 1994.

"I was able to begin my career kind of simultaneously understanding who I was as a Māori woman."

But she didn't start learning te reo Māori until 10 years later. She wasn't reluctant to learn – she just didn't have time because the '90s were packed with parts.

After Marlin Bay, she had lead roles in New Zealand TV shows Cover Story, Shortland Street and Mercy Peak.

"It was very heady times, and it wasn't until I stepped behind the camera that I took the opportunity to start learning my reo. When you begin that journey, it goes for the rest of your life. You're on the waka and away you go."

It was also deeply personal for Wolfe.

One time she was home from university, she has a distinct memory of her Nan, Ivy Phillips, then in her 60s, calling in after being up at Taranaki Polytech (now Witt Te Pūkenga) to take a Māori language class.

"I remember her coming in the back door and she looked so defeated, and she said to me, 'oh Kate, it's too late'," Wolfe says, her voice breaking.

"She didn't go back because she was obviously overwhelmed at the class. That's been my driving force. So, it's a really strong memory for me, so when I speak Māori it's not me that I'm speaking it, it's for them."

For her grandmother, for her tupuna and those who lost their reo through colonisation.

Wolfe and husband Tim Balme decided to put their children, Edie and Nikau, through the kohanga reo and kura kaupapa system.

"It's very difficult to learn Māori as an adult, and I often remind people of that," she says. "I had 30 years of mangled vowels to undo. Sometimes when I am frustrated that my reo isn't as good as I hoped it could be I know that my reo is in my children's mouths. So, the job's done."

The Haka Party Incident began with Wolfe's thirst for knowledge.

She was reading Ranginui Walker's book, Ka Whawhai Tonu Matou – Struggle Without End when she found a page on the haka party incident.

"I was really struck that this was a moment of confrontation between Māori and Pākehā that seemed really significant."

Andi Crown/Stuff Auckland Theatre Company’s season of The Haka Party Incident, by Katie Wolfe, played at ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2021.

The incident is also covered in the book, Hīkoi – Forty Years of Māori Protest by Aroha Harris.

"The students dressed in grass skirts and painted obscenities on their bodies, including male genitalia and insults to women," the book says.

"The all-Pākehā all-male 'haka party' would then perform a haka that referred to Māori as a source of 'the pox' and repeatedly use the popular racist slur, 'Hori'."

In the weeks after reading about the incident, Wolfe would ask everybody she met whether they knew about the event and discovered people hadn't heard about it.

When she was commissioned by the Auckland Theatre Company to write a play, she pitched The Haka Party Incident.

"People love a new story."

During her research to write the play, Wolfe delved into the Auckland University archives, where she found Ākarana, the original haka written for the tertiary institution by Te Rangi Hīroa in 1924. The handwritten document has the haka in te reo Māori on one side and English on the other.

The engineering students used to perform a version of Ākarana, which appears in the play three times.

One of Wolfe's objectives was to glean information from primary sources – the people who were there on the day or who had some direct involvement or a strong link to the story.

The seven actors in the show play nearly 40 different characters, including 8 engineers and 13 members of He Taua.

Supplied/Stuff The Haka Party Incident is coming to Taranaki in July.

Wolfe also made a documentary about the incident, so much of the information was captured on film, including a combined interview with eight original members of He Taua at Waipapa Marae at Auckland University.

"There is a part of the play where we use that interview and it's wonderful because everyone is just talking over each other. It's very, very candid and lively."

But pinning down the original haka party engineers proved much more difficult.

"It took me two years to get my first engineer interview."

The play explores that meeting point between Māori and Pakeha, something Wolfe lives with every day – as do many New Zealanders.

"It's a personal interest as well, because my father is Pakeha," she says of Neil Wolfe, who was an All Black in the 1960s.

"I am Māori and I am Pākehā and my grandmother (Mary Wolfe nee Thomas) was a Welsh immigrant, orphaned from the first world war."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nikau Balme, with mum Katie, in photo from 2021. Then 14, Nikau choreographed the haka for the production.

For help with The Haka Party Incident, Wolfe looked to whānau.

She said: "Son, I'm going to put quite a few haka in the play, can you think of someone who could coach the actors?"

"I can do that for you Mum."

"I think we need a new haka for the play…"

"I can do that for you Mum."

So, Nikau wrote He Taua, named after the activists who challenged the engineers for their insulting degradation of Māori tikanga.

His composition has all the haka performed in the play integrated into it.

"It's a haka of Māori pride," his mum says.

The actors enjoyed having him as their tutor and used to call him Matua.

"Some members of the cast had haka skills but not all. It was their favourite part of rehearsals."

While the play is about race relations and addresses tough stuff that people may think is confronting, Wolfe says it's much more.

"The most important thing to me is that I provide 100 minutes of spectacular entertainment. At the end of the day, that's what we do. So, the play is funny, irreverent and joyous, and the music and haka is beautiful to behold."

Along with being thoroughly entertained, Wolfe says the play gives people the permission to talk about that place where Māori and Pākehā meet.

"We have to look to the past and acknowledge the past and step boldly into the future."

This article was produced in partnership between the Taranaki Daily News and Taft.