SH3 Awakino reopens with single lane

A landslip near Awakau Rd was filmed by a person who made it through, before Waka Kotahi closed SH3.

State Highway 3 at Awakino Gorge re-opened with one lane on Friday afternoon, 48 hours after heavy rain collapsed a culvert forcing its closure.

Work to fix the culvert and open the road had been carried out “non-stop” since Wednesday afternoon through to Friday morning, Waka Kotahi said in a press release.

System manager Rob Service said the work had been very challenging in poor weather.

It involved the excavation and removal of the collapsed pipe, preparing a new 22m x 6m trench across the highway and installing nine new pipe sections totalling 18m in length.

Contractors, at times working under floodlights, then backfilled 1000 cubic metres of aggregate and compacting layers back up to road level as each section of pipe was put in place.

“The site will require ongoing maintenance to hold the road over the winter months until final resurfacing can be completed in spring once conditions are drier and warmer," Service said.

Video footage from Shellie Radford-Thompson on SH3 showed a slip and some flooding on the road in the Awakino Gorge on Wednesday afternoon.

She and her husband were travelling from New Plymouth at the time.

Before they reached the slip area it was almost impossible to see the road in the rain, she said.

“It was insane. It was bucketing down, so we thought we’d slow down ... it was so scary, the roads and the water was just coming down.

“It was a good 50 metres of it across the road, the rocks were huge, and the water was just gushing down like a waterfall.”