SH3 remains closed at Awakino two days after slip

A landslip near Awakau Rd was filmed by a person who made it through, before Waka Kotahi closed SH3.

State Highway 3 remains closed at Awakino in South Waikato following a slip on Wednesday.

The latest update by Waka Kotahi on Friday morning recommends delaying travel or using an alternate route as the highway is closed until further notice.

SH3 is the main northern road in and out of Taranaki and alternative routes using SH4 and SH43 can add more than an hour to travel times.

The slip occurred following heavy rain and flooding earlier in the week.

READ MORE:

* Three hour drive between New Plymouth and Hamilton will turn into four in lead up to Easter

* Many roads still closed across North Island after slips, flooding

* Flooding closes SH56 Ōpiki, further closures in Manawatū



Video footage from Shellie Radford-Thompson on SH3 showed a slip and some flooding on the road in the Awakino Gorge on Wednesday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi Waka Kotahi is recommending people delay travel or use an alternate route.

She and her husband were travelling from New Plymouth at the time.

Before they reached the slip area it was almost impossible to see the road in the rain, she said.

“It was insane. It was bucketing down, so we thought we’d slow down ... it was so scary, the roads and the water was just coming down.

“It was a good 50 metres of it across the road, the rocks were huge, and the water was just gushing down like a waterfall.”