Saturday commemoration to remember 1941 Battle of Crete

Members of the New Plymouth RSA at the 75th Commemoration of the Battle of Crete in 2015.

The New Plymouth Returned Services Association will hold its annual Crete Day Commemoration outside the city’s courthouse at 11am on Saturday.

The ceremony remembers those lost in the Battle of Crete in May 1941 when 7700 Kiwi soldiers, along with Australian, British, Greek soldiers fought against the German Wehrmacht for control of the island.

Of the New Zealand personnel who served, 671 were killed, 967 were wounded and another 2180 were taken prisoner of war.

The battle of Crete has been commemorated through the gifting of olive trees by the people of Crete to New Zealand communities.

Family of any veterans who fought at Crete and members of the Greek community are invited to join other invited guests for the ceremony, which will be followed by light refreshments at the New Plymouth club.