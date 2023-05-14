Police called as house fire burns occupant's weed

Police were called to a house fire after the occupant became agitated about their drugs that were still in the home. (File photo)

The burning down of a house in Taranaki became even more of a tragedy as the occupant became highly concerned about the drugs trapped in the flames.

Emergency services were called to Mid Puniho Rd in Ōkato at 2.20am on Sunday as flames began to engulf a home, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Belinda Beets said.

Firefighters arrived to see the blaze raging through the house, as well as the occupant who was “agitated”, she said.

Police were called to help settle the person, who was “antsy” because their marijuana was burning in the home, along with the rest of their belongings, a police spokesperson said.

“There were some drugs found in the house,” they said. “Cannabis.”

There were no arrests made, but police were making enquiries.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, but results were yet to be released.