Daniel Rona relishes time back at Clifton after run with Chiefs

Daniel Rona makes a break during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Fijian Drua at FMG Stadium Waikato in April.

Daniel Rona is still committed to his Taranaki rugby club despite coming of age at Super Rugby level.

After bursting on the scene with the Chiefs this year, that included a man-of-the-match performance against the Crusaders last week, Rona was strutting his stuff for Clifton on his home ground on Saturday.

And it wasn't a surprise he made an impact. The 22-year-old scored two tries and made plenty of breaks in the 56-26 win against Spotswood United.

"It's nice to be back home," he said after the match. "Every time I don't get picked [for the Chiefs], I'll come back and play for Clifton.

"I was blowing out there to be fair. After the first 20 or 30 [minutes] I was gassed, but it wasn't too bad."

He said the physicality and the speed of Super Rugby are obvious differences compared to club rugby, but he said he enjoys coming back and playing with his friends.

Rona admits he was in the right place at the right time when he scored his tries but used his experience to his advantage.

"I ran a line and then Kaz [Keani Broughton] put me away too."

Chiefs teammate Pita Gus Sowakula was also playing in the match for Spotswood United and also scored. Rona said it was good to come up against him in a different environment.

"Once we found out we were both playing club, there was a bit of chat back and forth during the week."

With Clifton snapping a two-match losing streak, Rona said the team started well in the competition and then went through a bad patch but was encouraged with what he saw on Saturday.

While many punters thought Rona would have been selected to play for the Chiefs against the Reds on Friday night at Yarrow Stadium, he was shifted back to club rugby after being called in as an injury replacement.

He said he has made to feel welcome in the environment and will take every opportunity he gets with the franchise.

With no word on a contract for next year, Rona said he is focused on working hard with the Chiefs, playing for Clifton when he can and transitioning into the Taranaki season.

Elsewhere in the CMK premier club rugby competition, New Plymouth Old Boys are sure to be favourites this year when they trounced cross-town rivals Tukapa 76-12 at Vogeltown Park.

The home side scored 13 tries and picked up their first win against Tukapa since 2018.

Stratford/Eltham also made a statement in the competition with a 24-12 win against Southern at Victoria Park.

Stratford/Eltham coach Ross Williams said during the week he was encouraged by the brand of rugby and the culture the team has created.

Coastal picked up its third consecutive win and leapfrog Tukapa into to fifth place after beating Inglewood 29-24 at TET Stadium.

In the women's competition, Southern continues their unbeaten record with a 56-10 win against Inglewood and Clifton won by default against Okaiawa.

The men's points after seven weeks are: NPOB 33, Stratford/Eltham 30, Southern 20, Clifton 19, Coastal 17, Tukapa 16, Inglewood 7, Spotswood United 4. Points will be halved before this weekend.

