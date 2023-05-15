Vessel due at Port Taranaki for third stage of Tui Field decommissioning

The Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000, a state-of-the-art unit that specialises in decommissioning projects, is due to arrive in Port Taranaki on Tuesday.

A specialist heavy well intervention vessel is scheduled to arrive in New Plymouth on Tuesday to start the third phase of the Tui Oil field decommissioning.

Run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Tui Project was set up in 2020 to decommission the Tui Oil Field.

Project director Lloyd Williams said the third phase of the project, which would see the Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000 vessel plug and abandon the wells across the Tui Field, had been two years in the planning.

In a press release, he said the well plugging and abandonment was the most substantive part of the Tui decommissioning project.

“It involves re-entering wells on the seafloor and then positioning cement plugs about 3000 metres below the surface.

“In addition, we will remove any equipment on the wells from the seafloor.”

In a press release, Port Taranaki said the vessel would be in port for approximately one week to carry out a crew exchange and to load supplies for the campaign.

The Q7000 will not be carrying out any new oil field activity during its time in New Zealand.