Another person boards a domestic flight under someone else's name

Karl Jager said he is deeply concerned with the level of security on domestic flights after a man boarded a plane with a pass in his name.

Air New Zealand security has been called into question once again with a second passenger complaining a man was issued a boarding pass in his name and allowed to board a domestic flight without proving who he was.

Hawke’s Bay man Karl Jager said he was stopped from getting on a domestic flight in Christchurch on March 11 because he was already “checked in and was seated” on the plane.

When Jager, who was standing at the boarding gate, pointed out that was impossible, he was eventually allowed on, where it was discovered a man had been issued a boarding pass in his name.

Jager complained to Air New Zealand on March 13 about the issue he characterised as breach of his privacy and airline security.

“Clearly no ID was required by this other gentleman to acquire my details and get onto the plane in my seat,” he wrote in an email.

Jager, who said he had once been the victim of identify theft and took breaches of privacy seriously, followed the complaint up with phone calls on March 20 and May 1 and was told it would take 16 weeks before the issue was looked at.

STUFF A New Plymouth woman has been left shocked at how easy it was for a woman to use her identity to board a domestic flight.

On May 2 he forwarded his complaint to the Aviation Security Service who responded the next day that while they could understand his frustration, it was not a “security breach”.

“The booking and boarding pass system is not a security process, rather it is a process that allows the airlines to manage the number of passengers travelling on their aircraft,” the reply from Avsec National Office Reception said.

Jager said from his point of view it was a serious breach of security and he was deeply disappointed his complaints had been fobbed off.

”If someone has been able to get on a plane using my name, if they have any kind of ill intent, that’s on me as it will be up to me to prove otherwise,” he said.

Jager’s incident has similarities to one at New Plymouth Airport in April where a man used his estranged wife’s name so he could use his Airpoints to pay for a ticket for his new partner.

The only problem was the man’s former wife was on the same flight, and the ruse came to light when she was stopped from boarding because she was already “seated” on the plane.

The woman, who Stuff agreed not to name, said the experience was deeply humiliating.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Jager’s incident has similarities to one in New Plymouth where a passenger used another passenger’s name to board a flight.

Not only was she stopped twice and asked to prove who she was, she was made to stand at the front of the plane while the woman booked under her name was removed and walked right past her.

“I can't believe it's possible,” she said. “That you can get on a plane under any name. You can be whoever you want to be, domestically at least.”

Air New Zealand did not comment on the woman's individual case, citing privacy.

A spokesperson said such incidents were a rare occurrence, “as we trust our customers to do the right thing”.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said a passenger flying under the incorrect name did not reach the reporting threshold for a “security incident”.