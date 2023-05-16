Why the massive Q7000 semi submersible is in New Plymouth

The Helix Energy Solutions’ Q7000 semi submersible, a state-of-the-art unit that specialises in decommissioning projects, was hard to miss when it was guided into Port Taranaki on Tuesday morning.

It was a smooth entrance for the massive Q7000 semi submersible when it arrived at Port Taranaki on Tuesday morning to begin a three-month stint at the Tui Field to cap and abandon the wells.

The Tui Field clean-up project, which was expected to cost $349 million in 2021, is being managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Their involvement came after the Government was forced to take on responsibility for the clean-up when Malaysian-owned firm Tamarind Taranaki, which bought the Tui field towards the end of its life in 2017, subsequently went out of business.

The debacle prompted a law change to strengthen the legal and financial requirements for permit and licence holders in relation to decommissioning of petroleum infrastructure and wells, so the Government wasn’t left footing the bill in the future.

The Q7000 is 93.6m long and 61m wide and will be in Port Taranaki for about one week to carry out a crew exchange and load supplies for the campaign.

The plugging and abandonment of the wells is the last phase of a three-phase project.

In May 2021 the FPSO Umuroa was demobilised and work completed to ensure the subsea structures were safe and secure. In July last year a substantial amount of the subsea infrastructure was removed.

The Q7000 will not be carrying out any new oil field activity during its time in New Zealand.