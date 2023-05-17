Victim's family asks judge not to jail driver whose inattention killed their sister

Karen Johns and Jan Adams want their late sister Polly remembered for her cheery artwork, which now graces this telecommunications cabinet on Brooklands Rd, New Plymouth.

A man whose careless driving resulted in the death of a woman riding a scooter has avoided a jail sentence, as her sisters want her remembered for her art and kindness instead.

Artist Pauline Johns, 61, of New Plymouth, was knocked off her scooter on a roundabout on Upjohn St, New Plymouth, on March 2 last year by Jason Down, in his ute.

Her family were with her when she died in Wellington Hospital two weeks later, sister Karen Johns said.

Pauline, known to her family as Polly, had shifted to New Plymouth from Wellington in 2021 to be closer to her family, “and Back Beach, surf, ice creams and a renovated cottage she shared with her beloved cat, Syd.”

Their sister was kind to people and animals, she loved art and had a lot of “wonderful, arty friends”.

“She would not have wanted the driver to have his life ruined,” Karen said.

Polly’s cheerful and colourful art is now on display near the intersection where the crash happened.

A friend, sculptor Donald Buglass, arranged with Chorus to have one of her paintings put on a large telecommunications cabinet on Brooklands Rd.

“I always wanted to see her critter artwork on wallpaper or in books,” sister Jan Adams, of Christchurch, said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Karen Johns and Jan Adams with the painting by their late sister Polly Johns, who loved to paint "monsters within monsters".

At Down’s sentencing in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday Judge Tony Grieg said a hot pie had distracted Down momentarily as he drove into the roundabout.

Johns was already traversing the roundabout so had right of way.

“You slowed down but at the time you’d just bought a pie that was too hot to eat straight away. You focused momentarily on that pie and therefore not the roundabout, and you didn't see Ms Johns,” he said.

“You hit her, and she later died of a catastrophic head injury.”

Sisters Karen and Jan, were in court to present their victim impact statement, and their eldest sister Diane Johns attended by audio link from her home in Sydney.

Karen said she had been working from home the day of the crash, and Polly had visited her for lunch, and had planned to return that evening for a pasta dinner.

At 3.30pm, she was rung by the hospital, and arrived at the emergency department to find her sister unconscious and groaning, just before she was flown to Wellington for emergency surgery.

Two weeks later, they realised Polly “would not want to wake up with her dreadful injuries” and allowed her medical team to switch off the life support.

The family had been able to talk to Down about their sister through the restorative justice process.

“The restorative justice session was amazing, just being able to meet Jason, he was genuine and sincere, we could tell he had suffered a whole year of being in a horrible limbo,” Karen said.

“He’s a good person and Polly would not have wanted him to suffer any more.”

“You are very much speaking with your sister’s voice,” Judge Grieg said. “You knew her better than anyone else.”

Defence counsel Nathan Bourke said the restorative justice report was moving to read, and the meeting had “a real effect” on his client.

“This was a tragic accident ... the report fairly reflects the dignity and overarching decency of the family, and would seem to reflect who the victim was as a person.”

The accident happened so quickly, Down hadn’t immediately realised what had happened, he said.

“He is truly sorry for what occurred.”

Down, a possum hunter and hunting dog trainer, lives at Waikawau, an isolated coastal community about two hours’ drive north from New Plymouth.

His remote location made sentencing difficult, the Judge said.

“I can’t sentence him to home detention or community detention because the location is not technically suitable, and he can’t do community work as there is none available there, and I have to disqualify him from driving,” he said.

He disqualified Down from driving for six months and ordered him to pay reparation of $1000.

“Pauline’s sisters met you, they understand that you’re sincere and how sorry you are for this. I suspect you’ll be a much better driver in future,” the judge said.