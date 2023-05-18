Money for nothing and 5000 records for free

Brian Wafer has about 5000 records he’s never really wanted and now he’s giving them away.

Brian Wafer has spent decades collecting records and now he has 5000 that he’s giving away for free.

“There are what I have picked up along the way,” the former record shop owner says.

“They are easy listening, pre-Beatles style and that is just not my style.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brian Wafer has about 5000 records he’s never really wanted and now he’s giving them away.

Wafer prefers rock and he’s got a discerning taste. Not for him the delights of Val Doonican, Mario Lanza or More German Beer Drinking Songs. He’s not into musicals, or nursery rhymes or The Allan Gardiner Accordion Band.

“But someone might be. And Allan Gardiner, that’s a New Zealand band,” he said.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Wafer says the records are mostly easy listening and that’s not his style.

Wafer is into the Rolling Stones and everything that came after that. Well, almost everything.

He once agreed to find a new home for an elderly man’s 20,000 strong vinyl collection. It took him four trips with his van to remove them all and then hours flicking through the sleeves to find those he’d keep

“I found one Neil Young record I wanted,” he said. “I didn’t mind, it was all good.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The former record shop owner once sorted through a collection of 20,000, finding just one Neil Young album he wanted.

Wafer hopes his offer of free records will find his collection of unwanted vinyl a new home. He doesn’t care how many people take, or what they do with them.

He’s even got a few ideas.

“I’ve seen them laid down as tiles on the floor and have resin poured over them. People can have them for whatever they want. If someone came and said they wanted them all, they could have them.”

Until transferring the records to the Senior Citizens Hall in New Plymouth, Wafer had been storing the records at his house. He’s not sure what he’s going to do with the new-found space.

“Probably more records. I don’t know. I should create some space for when the kids turn up back home. There are four of them.”

- Record Giveaway: New Plymouth Senior CItizens Hall, 27 Liardet St, 9am to 1pm, Saturday, May 20.