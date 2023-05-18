New Plymouth Lotto player wins $1 million

The winning ticket was sold at The Valley Countdown.

A player who bought their ticket at New Plymouth’s The Valley Countdown has won $1 million in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $900,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Otara Post in Auckland.

In a statement, Lotto said anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check it as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.