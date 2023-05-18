The dreadful daffodil shortage that threatens charity fundraiser in Taranaki

Fundraising and events co-ordinator Lisa Russell is looking for daffodils for the Taranaki Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day.

Lisa Russell won't settle for a dozen red roses – she’s hoping for a host of golden daffodils, 20,000 of them.

There’s a major shortage of the flowers across the central North Island, which in Taranaki threatens the success of Daffodil Day, the national fundraiser for the Cancer Society

But Russell, the fundraising and events coordinator for the Taranaki Cancer Society, has a plan.

She’s hoping people with decent numbers of the cheery blooms growing in gardens and farms will let the society’s volunteer pickers in, to help boost stocks ahead of the big day on August 25.

The daffodil shortage is largey because one of the major commercial suppliers downsized during the Covid pandemic, and has not resumed its previous output, Russell said.

“These flowers help raise crucial funds over Daffodil Day to help support those in our community with cancer.

“Daffodils are an incredibly important symbol in the fight against cancer, bringing the whole community together to remember those we have lost, celebrate survivors and carers, and support those experiencing cancer.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Trevor Smith, who leads the Normanby and District Lions Club's annual daffodil operation, and Lisa Russell from the Taranaki Cancer Society are on the hunt for daffodils to sell.

The Normanby and District Lions Club in South Taranaki grows about 20,000 daffodils each year for the cause, with commercial flowers usually making up the shortfall.

Operation Daffodil is run each year by the Smith brothers Steve, who’s 74, and Edgar, 87, who got involved 30 years ago.

“We only stumbled across the job because a lady pulled out when we were helping her – she said ‘you guys will be right now’ and left us to it,” Steve Smith said.

“But we couldn't do it without all the people behind us and helping us.”

TVNZ Ian and Marian Riddell of Clandon Daffodils in Gordonton, Waikato feature on Country Calendar.

The club grows daffodils at three different places, and about 25 club members help with harvesting.

“One is my brother’s property, which he sold, but the people who bought it still let us pick them, and we grow 10-12,000 at Noel’s Lake, and 4000 on my old farm at Te Roti,” he said.

“We send out teams to pick them, then we bundle them up in bunches of 10 and put them in buckets.”