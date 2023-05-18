Coastal back in competition ahead of second round

Coastal will be looking for its fourth win in a row in its match against Southern this weekend.

COMMUNITY SPORT: It's been a mixed first round for Coastal in the CMK premier club rugby competition, but the team has thrown itself back in the mix.

With four losses on-the-trot to start the season, they have hit their straps with three consecutive wins to move into fifth place on the ladder.

But with the points halved heading into the second round on Saturday, they have a chance to stamp their mark in the competition when they play a hurting Southern side in Rahotu.

Coastal coach Trent Olliver wouldn't call the last few weeks a form turnaround, but he's been satisfied with the team's performances.

"We've been competing pretty well most week," he said. "The premier competition this year is very tight and the difference between winning and losing can come down to one or two moments."

Coastal has had eight debutants this year, who he admits have all come a long way in the last seven weeks.

"Mixing them with some club stalwarts gives us a good balance."

Olliver wants to ensure the team keeps developing in all areas and wants to make sure they enjoy doing it in the process. He's also taking a one week at a time mentality when looking ahead into the second round.

"We're not a team that is going to get too far ahead of itself."

With Southern reeling with two straight losses that dropped them to third, after a solid start to the year, Olliver said both teams will need to work hard.

"Coastal-Southern games always require you to be in the fight for 80minutes. They look to be a very organised team that is prepared to throw the ball around."

Southern coach PJ Gidlow said there is a lot of competition in the team that increases their standards.

He too is taking a week-by-week approach.

Elsewhere, New Plymouth Old Boys play second-placed Stratford/Eltham at Victoria Park in the top-of-the-table clash.

It seems no one can stop Old Boys' unbeaten record this year with two one-sided results during the first round against Clifton and Tukapa. But Stratford/Eltham would have learnt a thing or two in the team's last meeting on the opening weekend, where they lost by one point.

Clifton is back at home against Inglewood looking to continue last weekend's form. Inglewood, however, looked promising in parts last week. Clifton won this match earlier in the season.

Spotswood United host Tukapa at Yarrow Stadium in the remaining match. Both teams are coming off heavy losses last weekend. Tukapa had the edge in the first meeting.

All matches kick off at 2:45pm.

In the women's competition, Southern host Clifton in the top-of-the-table match in Tikorangi.

Southern is unbeaten, while Clifton has lost two matches from six games.

Clifton didn't have a game last week amid Okaiawa's default. Coastal host Okaiawa in Rahotu. Both games start at 12:30pm. Inglewood has the bye.

