Friday Pie Day: The prawn and the pie

As you might expect, the prawn pie looks like any other pie. It’s inside where the magic begins.

The prawn has always held a special place in my stomach’s heart.

It is the poor person’s crayfish, an accessible and affordable treat from the sea around which an unexpectedly large proportion of my waking thoughts revolve.

For example, while others may move to Australia for the bigger pay packets and generally more relaxed attitude to offensive behaviour, I would move there for the prawns.

I once witnessed a man catching ridiculously fat tiger prawns from a footpath in Noosa.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff The prawn pie was an unexpected find.

Even now, 20 years later, recalling the memory makes my eyes involuntarily roll back in my head as I am transported through time and space to that glimpse of paradise.

This background is necessary because it explains my actions at the pie warmer at New Plymouth’s Smoko bakery and cafe on Thursday.

Though confronted with an overwhelming array of choices that would scramble less experienced pie tasters, I quickly recognised an anomaly in the pie universe and focused in on the prawn flavour option.

I could hardly believe it at first. It was as though a higher being had brought together the two things in the universe that I could not resist, and then reeled me in like a fish.

And others too had been caught as I was told the prawn pie had sold so well on Wednesday they couldn’t recall how many went out the door, and at 10.30am on Thursday mine was the last one. I felt blessed to get my hands on it.

Driving back to the office (I had bought four other flavours for everyone else) I cannot deny there were high expectations. My tastebuds were preempting the experience, flooding my senses with decades old aromas of Noosa.

The pie did not quite meet those expectations. But then it probably never could have, and it was still a lovely little package of soft and crispy pastry and protein.

The creamy mornay sauce matched luxuriously well with the hunks of prawn and it was a huge effort to eat just the single quarter of pie I had promised my wife these weekly tastings would require.

But I did it. Then someone cut up the cheeseburger flavour.

Next week: Blagdon Bakery