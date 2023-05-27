Volunteers needed on Taranaki Maunga to help protect whio

Whitikau Rio, Levi Christie, Jarvis Edwards, Steven Saunders and pouatawhai/lead ranger Tāne Houston are working to protect whio on Taranaki Maunga's southern face.

Efforts to protect whio on Taranaki Maunga are so successful the blue ducks have set up home in other rivers, meaning the battle to control pests has to spread with them.

There are now 50 to 60 pairs of whio living there, possibly more, pouatawhai/lead ranger Tāne Houston, who leads a team who have created a network of 1100 traps on the mountain’s southern side, said.

Their work over the past two years is the result of Haumanuhia Te Hononga Taiao, a collaboration between Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust, the Department of Conservation and the Taranaki Mounga Project.

“As we continue the network along, it provides safety margins in and along some of these rivers. It’s allowing populations to spread through the river systems, where they are protected by traps.”

It's a real success story as whio were classed as “functionally extinct” from the Maunga in 1945, due to introduced predators.

Kiwi are also making a comeback, with 20 birds to be released on Taranaki Maunga and the Kaitake area over the next few months.

The growing trapping network is a step towards the big picture goal of removing pest animals and plants from the mountain and restoring its biodiversity.

Lyn Hassell/Stuff Whio numbers are growing, testament to the success of predator trapping around Taranaki Maunga. (File photo)

Houston is looking for volunteers to help monitor some of the trap lines around the Stratford area.

Once they’re trained, volunteers will take responsibility for checking a section of trap line, which average 7km, once every three weeks.

It’s something a group could share, he said.

“We are looking for people who get enjoyment out of working in this space, and are not squeamish about handling dead rats and stoats.”

Volunteers would be supplied with equipment and training.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tāne Houston beside Dawson falls on Taranaki Maunga. There are whio living just downstream of the popular falls.

“You just have to enjoy the bush and be OK being in bush by yourself. If you love the bush, the passion for the work will come off that back of that, the bush will create the connection,” he said.

As the work progresses, the maunga will become like an island, protected by a “sea” of farmland where pest control was also being done, Houston said.

“We know the success we have had on offshore islands – we can mimic that on land, it’s about closing the maunga [to them], so predators have no safe place to go, once they have no safe place to go we can start eliminating them, and protecting the biodiversity.”

As well as giving the whio a huge boost, the work has brought a wealth of experience to a group of apprentices training in roles funded through Predator Free New Zealand. Their successes were celebrated at a ceremony to present their L3 certificates in pest operations at WITT on Friday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Whitikau Rio, Levi Christie, and Tane Houston test the water near Dawson Falls and check the number of the invertebrates that live there, which the whio eat.

Whitikau Rio, one of the apprentices working on the mountain, said they had grown a deeper relationship with, and knowledge of, the bush.

“We’re really fortunate to have that connection to the maunga, we know where all the big rimu are, where there are big patches of beautiful native plants, where the whio live and the populations of kereru,” he said.

And he enjoyed seeing the whio.

”Some pairs become quite territorial, especially the females will let out a scream to chase us away,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Volunteers are needed to help with the war on pests on the Stratford side of Taranaki Maunga.

Jarvis Edwards said being on the mountain was grounding.

“The overall best thing about the job is providing a safe place for the community to come and enjoy the things we see up here,” he said.

“The maunga provides so much, we don't comprehend what is here, each tree has a story in itself,” Levi Christie said.

“It clears the mind, being outside is good for the soul.”