Frau Knotz and the transformation of Lauren Nottingham

Frau Knotz is the pop-electronica alter ego of New Plymouth jazz singer Lauren Knottingham.

In 2020 jazz singer Lauren Nottingham was marooned in Mexico City for eight months after Covid sunk her cruise ship singing contract.

By the time her mum convinced her it was time to come home the New Plymouth woman had begun the transformation into her electro-pop alter ego Frau Knotz.

On Thursday it will be Knotz, not Nottingham, who performs a show at the King's Theatre in Stratford to celebrate the release of her latest single Runway of Reality.

“If I didn’t come home I might have still been a jazz singer but as I did come home its given me a new start,” she says.

Before Knotz, Nottingham was already a familiar voice on the music scene around New Plymouth and Wellington.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Nottingham, then 17, with the band 'Me Llamo Esteban' who won Best Combo Act at the NZ School of Music Jazz Competition in 2011.

She’d done the usual school bands, choirs and school jazz competitions. She’s been known to sing at The Fitz and at Jazz Club gigs.

But Knotz is different. She doesn’t sing jazz for one. She is also a solo performer, able to be more daring and inventive without the wants and needs of a band or an actual life holding her to a certain path.

“I’m playing a character and the show I want to bring is that I want people to be completely absorbed in what is happening,” she says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Knottingham began creating the music that led to Knotz while marooned in Mexico City by Covid restrictions.

The metamorphosis to Knotz began with the music, and that started with her OE in 2016, when she spent a year in the electronica Mecca that is Berlin.

Then, when she had eight months in Mexico City in 2020 after Covid ended her jazz singing contract, she began making her own electronic music.

As a solo artist she is her own manager, publicist, wardrobe assistant and ticket seller.

She works four days a week to pay for it all. It’s a hard work, she says, and though she is aiming for a festival spot and has a seven track EP to release, there’s no stopping once that’s done.

“There is no end game. You just have to enjoy the journey. Enjoy and be at peace with what you are doing,” she says.

Her Thursday gig at Stratford King’s Theatre is part of that journey.

She filmed her latest single Runway of Reality there with drag queen Erika flash, and performing together in front of an audience is part of bringing the circle of that experience to a close.

The history of the theatre fascinates her too, a mix of vintage glamour and otherworldliness, much like Knotz.

“There is some sort of ambience to the theatre that transports people,” she says. “It’s not your usual venue choice.”

Frau Knotz - Runway Of Reality Single Release Show, TET King's Theatre, Stratford, 7pm, May 25. Tickets available at www.undertheradar.co.nz