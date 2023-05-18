Semi-submersible came for a week but left after two days - the Q7000 has left Port Taranaki

It was supposed to be in town for a week but the Helix Q7000 semi-submersible left Port Taranaki on Thursday ahead of a forecast storm.

The specialist well intervention vessel is in Taranaki to begin work on the third stage of the Tui oil field decommissioning project, which is led by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Port Taranaki general manager operations Alex Park said with high north-east winds of 50 knots, a north-west swell of 5.2m, and an extreme long period wave event forecast, the decision was made to exclude commercial vessels from the port from 6pm Thursday.

The massive vessel arrived at Port Taranaki on Tuesday morning and was scheduled to stay one week to change crews and resupply.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The specialist well intervention vessel arrived at Port Taranaki on Tuesday morning.

However Port Taranaki employees and contractors managed to prepare the vessel for the campaign within 48 hours. It will make final preparations at sea.

The Q7000 has been contracted to plug and abandon the Tui Field wells, which is the last phase of a three-phase project.

In May 2021 the FPSO Umuroa was demobilised and work completed to ensure the subsea structures were safe and secure. In July last year a substantial amount of the subsea infrastructure was removed.

The Q7000 will not be carrying out any new oil field activity during its time in New Zealand.