Taking on the big bosses of rugby

Jim Tucker is a journalist and writer based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: I sometimes wonder what the New Zealand Rugby Union makes of rugby writer Mark Reason.

If you follow the game, you’ll know Reason’s is one of the most incisive minds engaged in public criticism of the All Blacks.

His detailed evaluations remind me of those from the distant past when we had writers like Terry McLean, Alex Veysey and Gabriel David assessing our national game to great depth.

They certainly annoyed the rugby union at times. The NZ Herald’s McLean was banned from Eden Park once because Auckland Rugby Union general manager Ron Don took exception to something he wrote.

That lasted less than a day. The rest of us promised Don there would be no coverage of rugby anywhere until TP was reinstated. As a chief reporter at the Taranaki Daily News once told a bunch of my journalism students here for a field trip: “We always have the final say.”

I doubt that applies any more, but someone like Reason must surely cause the rugby powers-that-be to take note occasionally.

I was a rugby scribe for a decade or so, but I wasn’t in TP’s league. When that trio and Mark’s father, John Reason - (1930-2007) rugby writer for the Sunday and Daily Telegraphs in Britain - came to New Plymouth’s Rugby Park to report on Taranaki’s performances against touring British teams, I got to stand at the back of the old press box.

They did let my Daily News colleague Roger Urbahn sit in the front row, but he was after all a retired All Black. There was mutual respect.

It’s obvious Reason Jnr learned a lot from his old man, such as the need to know what you’re talking about when you take on the behemoths of rugby. And take them on he does.

Now living in New Zealand, Reason obviously uses the methodologies of a top-level coach, spending many hours watching rugby on TV with a notebook in hand.

He does the numbers, deconstructs rucks and mauls, plots the running lines of backs, records the outcomes of feet being applied to ball, looks far beyond the obvious when assessing the tackling prowess or lack thereof of every player.

Nothing escapes him. He has acute vision. He reminds me of the late Garth Gilmore, a journalist who worked in Taranaki and Auckland last century and who was renowned for his ability to plumb the murky depths of forward play.

Reason needs all those skills because he’s merciless when it comes to detailing the failures of a phalanx of would-be managers and coaches in whom we entrust a fair bit of what’s left of our national pride.

That’s tricky. My experience is that no organisation, least of all a sports one, will ever concede the media might know what it’s talking about,

The bosses of rugby will privately fume at Reason and his insights, but I doubt they would admit his theses are worth noting or, heaven forbid, acting on.

His effort this week examined the union’s stance on players lost to overseas. Other countries (and sports) see theirs as a valuable resource, but the good old NZRU sticks to the belief they must be punished for their supposed disloyalty.

Not for long, I suspect. The next coach, the clumsily handled Scott “Razor” Robertson, is already hinting he’d like to see flexibility. Good luck to rugby union CEO Mark Robinson if he thinks he can forever deny the good sense of what Robertson and Reason are saying.

If NZ doesn’t win this year’s Rugby World Cup – and Reason raises some reasonable doubts – Robinson and his colleagues will find it hard to deny their new coach anything he wants.

That’s assuming Robinson himself will still be in the top job. Sport everywhere shows no mercy for bosses when things go wrong. The great Sir Graham Henry’s comeback after failure in France the last time the world cup was staged there was an exception.

Robinson inherited some major money problems and has steered the NZRU into an overseas funding deal that has some of the good old boys looking nervously into their beers.

There’s irony in the fact women’s rugby has emerged as the high performer, but that in itself demands more funding to go along with what seemed at first to be reluctant recognition.

Convention demands Mark Reason keeps his distance from the union, his critiques public. But Razor is anything but conventional. They wouldn’t compare notes, would they?

Hope so.

