Te Paepae o Aotea rebuild kickstarted with $12.6m announcement

Te Paepae o Aotea tumuaki Rachel Williams, centre, is thrilled that planning for the school’s rebuild can soon start, just five months after it was opened with a powhiri. (file photo)

The budget announcement of $12.6 million to start the rebuild of Hāwera’s Te Paepae o Aotea was a welcome surprise for the school’s tumuaki Rachel Williams.

The new year 9-13 school opened in February, replacing the town’s intermediate and high schools, following years of consultation with the community.

Williams said Thursday’s announcement was unexpected, although she had expected to start planning for the rebuild sometime this year.

“We had no idea, to be named a specific project with the money set aside for us came as a surprise,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Hāwera high school and the Warehouse agree to make shopping off limits during school hours

* Taranaki students speak up on ways to achieve race unity

* Hāwera's new year 7-13 school opens with celebration and a challenge

* Work begins on creating Hāwera's new year 7-13 school



“We’re still trying to find out the details, what it will look like. We’re pretty excited really, especially the fact the money appears to be sitting there.”

She was happy the announcement signalled the start of the rebuilding process.

The school is still based at the old Hāwera High School campus, with no assembly hall and some classes being held in prefab classrooms across the road.

Building a new school was always going to be a staged process, both to deal with the logistics of running the school while construction is under way, and because of the amount of money and work needed, she said.

“The ministry has always indicated this will be a multi-build situation, but it's a good start.”

She was looking forward to starting planning with the Ministry’s property team.

Williams said she also welcomed budget news the school lunch programme would continue.

“Obviously, it has a big price tag, but it's good for not just our students but a lot of other schools as well.

“It definitely makes a difference, there’s certainly a need for it, so we are thrilled to see its continuing.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Labour MP for Whanganui Steph Lewis said she was thrilled about the $12.6 million being allocated to build a new home for Hāwera's Te Paepae o Aotea. (file photo)

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis said the announcement was one of her “top five favourite things” in the Budget.

Although the process of changing education in Hāwera had taken seven years from the start of the process to Te Paepae o Aotea opening, the new school’s establishment board had moved very quickly once a decision was made to close both schools and open the new one.

“They completed a process in 10 months to a year that would normally take about two years,” Lewis said.

“Now that work has been done, it's awesome to see the announcement for the work to rebuild the school.”

The money would cover building temporary teaching spaces and designing a “state-of-the-art 21st Century school”.

“I know they’re going to end up with a school that teachers love to teach at, staff love to work at and students love being at,” she said.

“It’s been a long time coming, something the school itself and the community have been waiting for.”