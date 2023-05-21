Beard to go in support of Hāwera ambulance station project

Brett Werder, centre, of Corrigan Electrical is going to shave his beard as a fundraiser for the new St John base in Hawera.

Fundraising for Hāwera’s new ambulance headquarters is to get a boost when electrical appliance tehcnician Brett Werder shaves off a beard he’s grown for five years.

Werder works for Corrigan Electrical, which is the electrical contractor for the St John project.

It is hoped the new ambulance station on Waihi Rd will be completed by December.

“We have committed to raising $5000 for the St John Hāwera Area. If we hit our target, Brett will shave his beard off at a live shave-off,” organiser Rachel Werder said.

“It’s big, bushy, and ginger, and we have not seen what is under there for at least 5 years.

”This is such a fantastic opportunity for us all to get behind St John and have some fun along the way together as business owners and as part of a small community.”

For information contact Rachel Werder 0274725899.