Birds of a feather flock to the Waitara War Memorial Hall

The 133rd Taranaki Poultry and Pigeon Show is on at the Waitara War Memorial Hall this weekend.

When Vince Naus took a family holiday to Sri Lanka it wasn’t the pristine beaches he was chasing but the jungle fowl.

As the president of the Taranaki Poultry and Pigeon Club and a keen breeder of chooks, he had an understandable interest in the jungle bird modern chickens originate from.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Vince Naus with one of the Plymouth rock bantams he’ll be showing this weekend.

“No I wasn’t there for that," he claims. “I was there for a family holiday. But I went looking for them.”

This weekend Naus will be in like-minded company with hundreds of bird breeders coming to town for the 133rd Taranaki Poultry and Pigeon Show.

The 675 chickens, pigeons and ducks began arrived en masse between 2pm and 8pm on Friday at the Waitara War Memorial Hall, for judging on Saturday morning.

Naus, who can take credit for creating the Plymouth Rock Bantam breed, said some of the birds on show were extremely rare.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff There are 675 chickens, pigeons and ducks entered in the 133rd Taranaki Poultry and Pigeon Show.

“And there is no importing of poultry into New Zealand. It would jeopardise the poultry industry. So what we have here is it,” he says, offering a reporter the chance to feel the weight of a meaty looking Indian Game cock bird.

“Solid aren’t they.”

The former garden centre owner has been breeding chickens for decades and while he washed the legs of his Plymouth barred rocks for the show, some other birds would get a far more luxurious preparation.

“Some of them will get washed and blow-dried.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Club secretary Peter Zwanikken is a veteran of the show, having first exhibited his birds as an 18-year-old.

Like Naus, club secretary Peter Zwanikken, who first showed his chooks as an 18-year-old, isn’t in it to get one of the dozens of trophies that will be handed out following judging.

“It’s nice to get a prize. Some are motivated by that. But it’s more about meeting people with the same passion. Or the same stupidity, whatever it is.”

The Taranaki Poultry and Pigeon Show at Waitara War Memorial Hall is open to the public from 1pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, and 9am to 11am on Sunday.