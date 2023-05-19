Bad tidings to Stratford's iconic glockenspiel tower from earthquake assessors

Stratford's famous glockenspiel clock tower has been assessed as earthquake prone, leaving the council with the decision to strengthen or not to strengthen.

Stratford’s iconic glockenspiel clock tower, the only one in the Southern hemisphere, has been identified as earthquake prone.

The Elizabethan-style tower on the town’s main street plays the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet several times a day, to the delight of tourists.

That popularity hasn’t saved it being assessed as earthquake prone.

Along with the town’s War Memorial Centre and TET Multi-sport Centre, the glockenspiel was delivered the bad news on Friday.

The Stratford District Council said the earthquake prone building notices were authorised by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Earthquake-prone buildings are those classified as less than 34% of the current standard for an equivalent building.

The glockenspiel tower is the best rated of the three, at 25%, while the War Memorial Centre rated just 15% and the TET centre at 20%.

The facilities can continue to be used as they are now but will legally need to be remedied within 25 years of the notice, she said.

The council's audit and risk committee has asked council staff to investigate the possible costs of strengthening the two buildings and for a more detailed seismic assessment to be done on the glockenspiel tower, so it can understand the options for the tower.

A preliminary assessment indicated the town’s old swimming pool complex was likely to fail, but it is now unused since the new $20 million Wai o Rua aquatic centre opened, so the committee asked staff for estimates of the cost of demolishing it.

Both the TET and War Memorial buildings would likely be used in a Civil Defence emergency, so the committee is looking for alternative facilities, and also asked staff for estimates of the cost of strengthening them to meet the required standard.

These cost estimates will be considered by the full council later this year and will form part of the Long Term Plan 2024-34 process.

The council’s staff have started work to identify other potentially earthquake-prone buildings across the whole district, and the building services team will be approaching property owners by August, she said.