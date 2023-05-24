Trapping expert rallies support for region's pest control mission

Wildlife biologist Cam Speedy is sharing advice on trapping in New Plymouth on May 30.

Seeing and hearing more birds around his New Plymouth home shows the predator trapping happening in suburban backyards is already having an effect, Wild for Taranaki general manager Andy Cronin says.

He’s hoping more people will join the effort to boost birdlife across the region, and next week anyone can learn how it's done.

The organisation has partnered with Predator Free NZ to bring wildlife biologist and trapping legend Cam Speedy, to run a free event on May 30 where he’ll teach the most effective ways of trapping pests.

“We want people to be able to do it as well as possible, and Cam teaches proper techniques and helps people with what they’re doing, gives ideas, tips and tricks,” he said.

READ MORE:

* First kiwi chick born on Kaitake Ranges in Taranaki just months after birds reintroduced

* The Kiwi farmers 'farming' kiwi in Taranaki

* Trapping sees rat numbers decline in urban New Plymouth

* Rise in native bird numbers shows Taranaki predator-free project working



“This is for people doing predator control in their backyards and in some of the amazing conservation projects in Taranaki.”

There is a growing network of areas where trapping is being done, by individuals and by groups, around the mountain.

“Pretty much across the region, there are people getting stuck in,” he said.

“The tricky thing with trapping is while you’re going to get rid of predators, you don't necessarily see all the birds that didn’t get munched. But as populations of birds start flourishing, the effects become more evident.

“My kids are excited, they’re noticing the birds more, which is awesome. The way that lots of people have decided to support predator control programmes is starting to pay off.”

A lot of the good work was happening quietly, out in the bush in projects including Rotokare Scenic Reserve, the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Taranaki Mounga Project, Paraninihi and East Taranaki Environmental Collective, he said.

“The work they’re doing, a lot of people don't see it, but it’s making a huge difference.”

The free event with Speedy is from 6pm to 7.30pm on May 30 at the Fitzroy Lifesaving Club building, New Plymouth. People are asked to register at Predatorfreenz.org