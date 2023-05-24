Commerical zone change paves way for multi-million dollar residential and business development near Port Taranaki

The former Fonterra Coolstores area near Port Taranaki in New Plymouth could soon be turned into a commercial, residential and hospitality hub with a zoning change of the cormer industrial area.

A one-off zoning change around Port Taranaki has paved the way for the multi-million dollar redevelopment of the Fonterra Coolstores into a business, residential and hospitality hub.

For the last five years Seaport Land Company (SLC) has been pushing for a $100 million plus redevelopment of the industrial area next to Ngamotu Beach into a mix of shops, offices, cafes, bars and apartments.

But Port Taranaki objected and submitted the development would impinge on their activities and consent for the widely popular proposal was rejected.

Last year SLC went through an independent hearing, seeking to change the zoning of the area to allow the development.

Earlier this month that led to the industrial area being designated a Commercial Zone in the New Plymouth District Council district plan

This allows for a “limited range and scale” of retail, hospitality, residential and commercial activities, essentially giving the green light to the proposal to move ahead.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The proposed development would be just a short walk to the popular Ngamotu Beach and Port Taranaki.

SLC is owned by four groups of investors and has four directors, Paul Hagenson, Russell Nagel, and father and son David and Ben Hawke.

SLC spokesman Brad Kisby said aside from thanking their supporters and consultants they had nothing to say about the rezoning.

“No further comments will be made until our consultants have the opportunity to engage with Ngati Te Whiti Hapu Society Incorporated,” he said in a written response to questions.

Any development in the zone comes with a number of rules, one of them being the living activities do “not create incompatibility with industrial activities in the Port Zone.”

Supplied Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock said the port needed to preserve its ablity to operate and was considering its position on the zonning change.

In a pre-prepared statement Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock said the company was reviewing the commissioners’ decision and would consider its position.

“We note that the commissioners reached opposing decisions on the request to rezone the land for the proposed site of the Seaport Land Company development, with the chair having the casting vote,” Craddock said.

“Therefore, there are clearly serious matters raised in relation to the Seaport development that one of the two commissioners thought were valid.”

Natural Capital Artists impressions first submitted in 2018 show what the area could look like if redeveloped.

Craddock said the port supported the urban development of New Plymouth but the proposed location of the development created a conflict with the major economic opportunities for the region, such as the port’s role in the development of an offshore wind industry in Taranaki.

“Ports create noise, dust, odour, and visual effects, and we need to be able to preserve our ability to operate – within already established parameters – without threat of complaint or constraint,” he said.

The rezoning decision has been met with delight from many people in Moturoa, who believe the development will invigorate their end of New Plymouth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roger and Jenny Tonkin have lived in Moturoa for 20 years and love their view of the hustle and bustle of the port. They say there is wide support for the development of the coolstores area.

Roger and Jenny Tonkin have lived in Moturoa overlooking the port for 20 years and said the views were so good they never closed their blinds.

“We even thought about throwing them away,” Jenny said.

Roger said the port was a loud neighbour and full of bright lights at night, but they had got used to it and loved watching the activity in the area.

He said there was wide support for the project from residents, who liked the idea of the eyesore industrial complex being turned into something that would grow the community.

New Plymouth had been expanding to the north for decades, he said, and this would help stretch the town the other way.

Pip Guthrie, who owns Tiger Town Cafe in Moturoa, said everyone was positive the development would happen.

“It would be fabulous,” she said. “Let’s hope this one can get off the ground and bring some positivity. I reckon those boys will pull it off.”