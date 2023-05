Richard Aldridge had entered his regal looking cinnamon pekin chicken.

Birds of all sorts of feathers flocked together at the Waitara War Memorial Hall over the weekend for the 133rd Taranaki Poultry and Pigeon Show.

Taranaki Daily News photographer Andy MacDonald was there to get a bird’s eye view on what it took to be the best (bird).

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff As well as certificates there were plenty of trophies and shields for the owners of successful birds.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Pigeon judge Mick Saunders often spreads his wings to see whether birds meaure up.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Plymouth Rock Bantams are a proud looking breed, even if they also look like the original jailbird.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Judge Don Barclay with steward Barb Frey take a closer look at a chook.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Saunders considers numerous factors for each bird before deciding on winners.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Hens are female chickens more than one year old. Younger than that and you’re a pullet.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Barclay donned the traditional white coat for his judging shift.