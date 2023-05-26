Dogs with Jobs: Roscoe the ferret-finding foxie

Roscoe the jack russell fox terrier cross has biodiversity ranger Raul Johnson helping him in his apprenticeship as a ferret finding dog for the Department of Conservation.

Roscoe the trainee ferret-finding dog has a big job ahead of him – helping protect kiwi and whio on Taranaki Maunga.

Roscoe is New Zealand’s first dog to be trained to focus solely on ferrets, his handler, Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Raul Johnson said.

Several kiwi were killed on the maunga in 2022, including three in the Kaitake ranges in August, where a wild colony is being established, which devastated the coastal community.

“If there had been a dog working in these areas doing routine surveillance, it may have helped,” Johnson said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roscoe is currently learning obedience and scents, says Johnson.

Roscoe is the first dog he has trained, so he is learning alongside the 10-month-old pup.

At present, the jack russell fox terrier cross is learning obedience and starting his scent training, mainly with games, Raul said.

The pair spend an hour each day practising, and he’s hoping Roscoe may qualify for work by next summer.

He and Roscoe have to pass several certification assessments and regularly through Roscoe’s life to maintain their standard.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff What Roscoe loves best is lying on invisible tables.

Once trained, Roscoe will go to work with Johnson, and he’ll be able to indicate where there are signs of ferrets, from scat and nest materials, as well as sniffing out the animals themselves.

This will help with targeting the best spots to set traps, he said.

Canine surveillance is another tool in the war to eradicate predators from the mountain.

Ferrets are at the top of the food chain, second only to cats and dogs in posing a risk to kiwi and whio, and it is believed their numbers are rising, Johnson said.

“Cameras set up for possum detection are also picking up ferrets, and sometimes we see road kills.”

Many of the ferrets are descendents of animals that were released or escaped from fitch farms in the 1980s, and now have made their way deep into the bush.

“We can add it especially in a known sensitive bird area, if we know kiwi have been released in the area, or we know there are whio there, we can have a proactive look in that area.”