A fearless performer with the reflexes to make you...

In Gag Reflex, Rachel shares the story of her life in the Theatre Royal in New Plymouth.

On-the-edge performer Rachel Atlas has embraced the words “fear” and “less”, which are tattooed on her knuckles.

The empowering ink was a post-relationship recovery gift to herself.

“I got this when I came to New Zealand in 2020 because of Covid, and I was very miserable after breaking up with a really rubbish ex. Not Charlie (Atlas), the one after,” she says.

“I got it to make me feel maybe I was fearless. And then everything got better.”

Fearless is apt description for a woman who carries out cutting-edge tricks while telling tales of sex, swords and misadventures in her autobiographical show Gag Reflex, winner of the 2022 NZ Fringe Festival Best in Fringe and Tour Ready for Adelaide Awards.

It is part of the Right Royal Cabaret Festival on in Taranaki from June 22 to 25.

Rachel was born in the UK and grew up in London, but always had strong links with Aotearoa.

Her dad was a Kiwi, so she could get a New Zealand passport, and her mother and sister moved to the island nation 20 years ago. She visited them regularly.

So, when the Covid pandemic took hold, Rachel’s mum encouraged her to come to New Zealand.

“It was very scary; it felt like the world was ending because we honestly didn’t know how bad things were going to get, and the airlines were shutting down day by day.”

Rachel got a flight from New York to New Zealand, arriving three days before the first Level 4 lockdown on March 25, 2020.

After spending many years as a globe-trotting performer, in an unhappy marriage and finding herself in awful situations, Rachel finally had time to stop.

For lockdown she stayed on Banks Peninsula in Canterbury with her mum, who had a lovely large garden.

“It was honestly like being in rehab. All of a sudden you are left alone with your own thoughts and yourself,” she says.

“I was in a pretty bad way, but I had no choice except to deal with this and come to terms with a lot of things and I did a lot of work on myself.”

Rachel came out of lockdown, moved to Wellington and started a new life.

“I met my partner (CJ), who is the absolute love of my life. They have changed everything for me; it’s the first good relationship I’ve ever had.”

Then she focused her sights on academia, picking up from when she dropped out at age 18.

She is now at Victoria University studying English literature and theatre and has just started her first course at the International Institute of Modern Letters.

“In order to actually achieve the things I wanted to achieve, I needed to be happy,” she says.

“You don’t have energy left to write plays or be creative or to study, because you’re spending your whole time just existing, and I feel like the last three years are one of the first times in my life I feel like I’m living.”

Roc T Photography The costumes for Gag Reflex were made by go-go Amy, a close friend of the show’s star.

Finally, she had the creative focus to write Gag Reflex, which will be showing at New Plymouth’s Theatre Royal on June 23.

She created Gag Reflex with help from New Zealand drag king Hugo Grrrl. They went for a coffee and Rachel shared the idea for a show about her life and he thought it was amazing and said he’d help.

“He connected me to the rest of the team for it, including director Sabrina Martin, who is absolutely incredible.”

The women worked together tirelessly for many months to create the show. “It’s very hard doing something that’s so incredibly personal about your own life.”

Her story includes working as a stripper in her late teens, as a dominatrix in her early 20s and running off to join the circus, vaudeville style, when she was 28.

“As a dominatrix there are a lot of stories about the outlandish requests that my clients would make,” Rachel says, laughing uproariously, as she does throughout our video interview.

“There’s a lot going on, a lot of comedy and a lot of funny stories of a somewhat adult nature. There are some really mind-blowing circus stunts, such as sword swallowing and knife throwing. It’s kind of edge-of-the-seat circus stuff.

“Interwoven throughout all this is a story of a lot of my life, which is pretty colourful and pretty interesting. There are also some moving and poignant moments. It’s a pretty uplifting story, I think.”

Dianna Thomson People may find the death-defying acts of Rachel Atlas hard to swallow.

Her sword-swallowing origins begin in New Jersey, US, when Rachel got to see her friend go-go Amy’s old-time circus theatre called The Pretty Things Vaudeville Show.

“I was ‘this is incredible’. They had fire eaters and sword swallowers… all kinds of vintage circus stuff,” she says. “So, I ended up running away them for a week on tour.”

Travelling with The Pretty Things was one of the best experiences of her life, so Rachel decided to be part of it and learn a few tricks.

“Luckily for me, Amy was incredibly patient in my early days as a performer when I was absolutely terrible. She gave me a lot of encouragement and also a stage.”

The women are still best friends, and Amy even made all the costumes for Gag Reflex.

Rachel started performing some acts, but not as impressive as sword swallowing, which is the ultimate in the avant-garde world of vaudeville theatre.

In the absolutely, definitely “do not try this at home” segment of this story, Rachel talks, guardedly, about the ancient art without revealing the fine points.

“I heard from other sword swallowers how you learn, which is a very unpleasant process but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t think we should put it in print. We don’t want teenagers around New Zealand being like ‘I’ll try that’ and dying,” she says.

“I taught myself and it’s a bit like riding a bike; once you can do it… it doesn’t really go away. I can have a few months off sword swallowing and I can go and do it on stage no problem.”

Her nerves-of-steel performances continued from there – and got even more daring.

When she had just got together with Charlie Atlas, now her ex-husband, he wanted to join her on stage.

“We thought long and hard about what acts we could do as a couple, and no-one was doing knife throwing at the time and I thought it had the potential to do very well and I was 100% right. We did it full time for about five or six years.”

SUPPLIED Rachel with ex-husband Charlie Atlas in their old act, Death Do Us Part. Photo: Supplied

The husband and wife went on to tour with Pretty Things and with their own Death Do Us Part Danger Show, which they performed around New Zealand, including twice in New Plymouth during the mid-2010s.

“We also used to come and perform at the Tattoo Festival in New Plymouth.”

Her marriage to Charlie ended in 2019. “But we were breaking up for a very long time.”

They are not friends.

Rachel admits she’s taken more than just a walk on the wild side and is OK about that.

“I honestly believe it’s better to have done something once than never have done it at all,” she says. “I have had an incredible life and I can honestly say, if I died tomorrow – hopefully I don’t – I’d be pretty happy because I’ve seen and done a lot of things a lot of people will never get to experience, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Behind the scenes of Gag Reflex is a woman at peace.

Rachel is sweetly content with partner CJ, who is also the highly skilled knife thrower in the show and she’s thriving at university.

“I’ve found an incredible amount of joy in the last couple of years just living a normal life. I have my little house in the hills in Karori, and we have two cats, Fenriz and Nugget; they are like my children. I love the peace,” she says.

A lot of her friends talk about wanting to travel overseas, but that’s not for Rachel, who has performed in 18 countries and four continents and, as part of Pretty Things, toured with Motley Crue, Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne on Ozzfest 2010.

“I think I’m done… I’m ready for a quieter life.”

Says the fearless woman, who is soon to take the stage in New Plymouth to face sharp knives, demonstrate the dying art of sword swallowing, and share staggering stories of sexual exploits, men and death-defying misadventures.

Gag Reflect, Friday, Jun 23, 9:00pm–10:00pm

