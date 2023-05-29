Aladdin cast polish their lines for Hāwera's first pantomime in 20 years

The wicked Abanazar (Ben Thomas)the hero Aladdin (Georgie Graham) and Widow Twankey (Grayson Richards) are well into the swing of rehearsals for their first ever pantomime.

A South Taranaki farmer has been learning to walk in heels (size 14, imported especially) for his upcoming role as the Widow Twankey in Hāwera Repertory’s first pantomime in 20 years.

Grayson Richards, whose family farm is at Kakaramea, is following in his father’s footsteps – his dad, Robert, was also adept at playing dames on stage.

“On my year 11 class trip to Kai Iwi, Dad came into the hall dressed as a woman,” he recalls.

Grayson and his two siblings all grew up involved in amateur theatre, helping their mother Sandra paint scenery, and on stage in a wide range of shows. It’s the first time he’s been in a pantomime though.

READ MORE:

* Bugsy show goes on despite lockdown interruption

* Bugsy Malone production a chance for teenage interns to shine

* The shows go on, and on and on, in Hāwera



“Dad played a drag queen in Ladies Night and in Snow White he played a dame [a female character always played by a man].

“The only advice he gave me was not to lean back when you're standing, he hurt his back when he did it,” he said.

Hāwera Repertory will stage the classic tale of Aladdin, a poor boy in old Peking who finds a magic lamp with a genie inside who grants wishes, has to outwit a wicked sorcerer and marries a princess, with a few twists along the way, from July 7-15.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Grayson Richards is playing Widow Twankey, who runs a laundry in the pantomime.

The show, directed by Sam Turner, is aimed at children but will be just as entertaining for adults, Ben Thomas, a panel beater in his real life, said.

“It’s cheeky and a bit risqué, but the jokes are on two levels, so they go over the children’s heads.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ben Thomas (Abanazar), Grayson Richards (Widow Twankey) and Georgie Graham as Aladdin get into character.

He and his fellow cast members are adapting to a show where audience participation - cheering the goodies and booing the baddie - is encouraged.

Thomas, who plays the wicked Abanazar, is learning to get used to the booing which will follow his every dastardly move.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ben Thomas is the baddie, Abanazar the sorcerer.

“I’lI have to learn to shout over it,” he said. “I’m expecting my role will prove quite physically draining.”

Georgie Graham, who works as a florist and homeschools her two children, is Aladdin.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Georgie Graham is playing Aladdin. It's her first taste of pantomime.

It’s her first pantomime but the third large show she’s been part of.

In order not to laugh at the constant jokes, she sometimes has to quickly think of something sad, she said.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s outrageous at times,” she said.

“Then Grayson does a good ad lib and I can't keep a straight face.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Wardrobe expert Miranda Cullen puts the costumes together for everyone onstage in the panto.

Head of wardrobe Miranda Cullen has been using imagination and sewing skills to put the costumes together.

“Some I have to make, others I’ve adapted and borrowed,” she said.

Widow Twankey, a laundress, will have a froth of bubbles in her hair, made from ping pong balls glued together.

The show has a cast of 11, with an ensemble of 11, toe-tapping tunes from a live band, a very badly behaved panda and plenty of local references in the script.

There are 10 shows, four of them matinées. Tickets are available from the Hāwera I-site and iTicket.co.nz