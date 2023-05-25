Whānau thank community who searched for missing man found dead

Missing man Ted Harper, 81, has been found deceased in Taranaki.

Whānau of a man who was found dead in Taranaki are thanking the community for helping search for him.

Ted Harper, 81, was reported missing after he was seen walking way from his Bell Block address around 2pm on Tuesday.

On Thursday afternoon a spokesperson for police said Harper was located deceased in the search area on Thursday morning.

His death was not being treated as suspicious, they said.

Harper’s whānau posted on Facebook thanking the community who assisted with the search.

The whānau invited them to gather for a karakia at Ellesmere Ave at 5.30pm on Friday.