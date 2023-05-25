Police called to abandoned car blaze in Pātea

Police are at the scene of a car fire in Kākaramea. (File photo)

Police have been called to the scene of an abandoned car blaze in Pātea.

Emergency services were alerted to the car fire on the intersection of State Highway 3 and Spence Rd in Kākaramea, just north of Pātea, at 8:30pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The car was engulfed in flames and firefighters were working to extinguish the flames, Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Alison Munn said.

The car had been abandoned on the side of the road for the last few days, causing police to be alerted to the blaze, Munn said.

A police spokesman said the car was partially blocking the road and traffic control had been called to assist.