We Will Rock You a visual feast of the unexpected

Sonny Deacle as Brit and Krystal Leuthard as Oz are bound to become favourites with many, says Jo Hill.

REVIEW: The rather discordant notes of God Save the Queen/King could be heard at the TSB Showplace on Thursday night.

The familiar anthem marked the start of New Plymouth Operatic Society's current show We Will Rock You.

Many might consider May 2023 was all about having a new King with Charles' coronation in London. However, here in New Plymouth, it is Queen that has definitely rocked into favour.

The musical We Will Rock You is packed full of the hits of the British rock band Queen and is also brimming with talent aplenty.

The team of director Richard Neame, musical director Christopher Luke, choreographer Raeleen Luckin, vocal director Karal Kimi plus all the backstage crew have created a slick, lively production which showcases our performers.

The storyline, written by Ben Elton, is set in a futuristic world where music has been banned. That is, until we see a group of rebels trying to reignite it and remembering 'how to break free'.

Amidst the many familiar songs, the script also has snippets of Queen's lyrics cleverly interspersed amidst the dialogue.

There are also subtle messages underlying the narrative about living in a totally online world. It may all come across as a little weird at first, but you are soon drawn into the drama it involves.

This production is a visual feast, but audiences can also expect the unexpected.

New Plymouth Operatic Society William Deane as Galileo, left, Danica Manson as Scaramouche and Shaun Campbell as Buddy win the audience over right from the beginning.

There are gorgeously bizarre costumes complemented by magnificent makeup and hair effects, electronic backdrops, an orchestra located high above where you would expect to see it, a fantastic 'hairy' motorbike ride, lights that shine and glare directly in your eyes, cast members dancing in the aisles and all the fun, noise and action of a thoroughly entertaining show.

The sound system is pretty spot on too. The audience wanted it all, wanted it now and that's just what they experienced.

It is also a show of dynamic duos who interact magnificently together. They all act, sing and move superbly.

Danica Manson as Scaramouche and William Deane as Galileo win the audience over right from the beginning.

As Deane enters pushing a vacuum cleaner you can hear the delight ripple around the theatre and this rapport is maintained throughout.

When he is joined by purple-haired Manson the rebellious air of change is totally ignited. The pair are just great together.

Krystal Leuthard (Oz) and Sonny Deacle (Brit) are bound to become favourites with many. Showing heaps of confidence and experience they both own their parts completely.

New Plymouth Operatic Society Leather clad Elicia-May Hitchcock as Killer Queen is a force to be reckoned with.

Leather clad Elicia-May Hitchcock as Killer Queen is a force to be reckoned with as she competently belts out her songs.

Even on mute on a large video screen she is a powerful force. Her stunning throne and orb would have even King Charles envious.

She is teamed up with the dastardly Khashoggi played by Jared Hill. Complete with long coat and sunglasses (always worn inside) he is great at bringing out the character of the evil henchman.

Then there is the lone Shaun Campbell (Buddy), who is so very likeable with his forgetfulness but passion.

I love the ensemble acts. They seem to energise this production. When the cast gather in large numbers, (often at the Hard Rock Cafe), and strut their moves this rather strange story really comes alive.

Their initial mechanised, exacting choreography is perfectly synchronised, but it is a delight to see it morph into free and frenetic energy as the show progresses.

New Plymouth Operatic Society Buddy, Galileo and Scaramouche had a ticket to ride.

There are so many delightful individuals to watch amidst the colourful onstage crowd it becomes hard to know where you should focus your attention. They are all so very good.

You may be a little annoyed that the many well-loved songs are often used as teasers. After hearing a snippet you are left wanting to hear more but it is not to be. However, rest assured the encore will leave you in rhapsody.

My biggest disappointment with this show though has nothing to do with the amazing cast.

Instead it is our local patrons. Never before have I been to a performance where so many thought it was fine to get up, move along their row, obstruct the view of others and distract the concentration of many so as they could leave the theatre to head to the toilet or replenish their drinks.

One group did it several times within one act. I can only hope audiences at future performances show better theatre etiquette

I saw We Will Rock You many years ago and remember the encore had everyone up dancing in their seats and the aisles.

That is what I hope to hear local patrons are doing at future shows, rather than going up and down those aisles for their own personal purpose. We Will Rock You plays until June 10.

We Will Rock You, TSB Showplace, May 25 - June 10.