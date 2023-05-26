Taranaki rugby union ended 2022 with $20k surplus after $81k loss in 2021

The Taranaki Rugby Union managed a small surplus in 2022 after going into the red in 2021.

COMMUNITY SPORT: Taranaki Rugby has made a net operating surplus after being in a disastrous financial position in the last four years.

Announced at the 137th annual general meeting at the Patea Rugby and Sports Club on Wednesday night, a $20,454 surplus was made to the year ending 31 December 2022.

It was an improved result after the union suffered a $80,973 loss in 2021.

Taranaki Rugby chairman Andrew Thompson said the financial performance, against the budget for 2022, was through New Zealand Rugby’s annual funding that allowed greater spending within the community game, while delivering a profit amongst a backdrop of increased costs.

The total net surplus after extraordinary items was $1,000,395. The sum was considerably down to the $1million injection from the Silver Lake investment, NZR’s strategic stakeholder.

“It allowed Taranaki Rugby to repay NZR loans while increasing its cash reserves that have been decimated post the closure of Yarrow Stadium,” Thompson said.

“The business, after suffering financial disruptions over the last four years, is now back in a healthy position to weather any unforeseen storms that may come our way.”

He said last year provided a settled environment with key milestones achieved, including the return to Yarrow Stadium during the national provincial championship.

The union navigated the professional game away from the region’s flagship venue to Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Pukekura Park, resulting in a loss of revenue.

“It was a welcome return to the ground that has provided so many great moments in our proud rugby history,” he said.

Taranaki Rugby's income for the year was $4.3m, compared to $3.7m last year.

A total of $2m came from NZR, $1m from sponsorship and nearly $600,000 in community grants. NZR funding and sponsorship increased, while community grants droppped.

Operating the Taranaki Bulls team was the greatest expense. It cost $2.1m with a large chunk spent on player contracts worth $1.3m. Costs for the team were up on last year, when $1.9m was spent.

Thompson acknowledged the support from the union’s commercial partners and community funders during the last financial year.

He also chaired his last meeting after standing down from the board because of business interests outside the province.

Former community rugby boss Bruce Major and CMK’s John Dazley were named as the board’s elected directors, while Daniel Radcliffe remains as an appointed director.

The board will appoint a new chairman in due course.

