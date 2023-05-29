In pictures: Autumn leaves at Pukekura Park Taranaki reporters 11:24, May 29 2023
Every season has a colour at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park but autumn is one of its most spectacular periods. Photographer Vanessa Laurie spent a morning amongst the birds, people and the falling leaves of the last days of autumn 2023.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Autumn is a season for reflecting on what you can see, and what lies beneath the surface.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
There are few things as meditative as a walk through the falling leaves of autumn.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Though the leaves will leave for the winter, they will be back in a flush of green come spring.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
The park’s Canada geese are the top dogs at the park’s lakes.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Traditionally fans of swampy ground, a Pukekura Park the pūkeko can also be found in the trees.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
A starling puffs itself up to compete with one of the resident dragons at Kunming Garden at Brooklands Park.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Golds, oranges, greens and tradie-red combine in perfect harmony at the Pukekura Park bandstand.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Throwing up leaves like a mini-tempest, no worm is safe when a blackbird is intent on dinner.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Even the puddles at the park are a vibrant golden celebration of the season.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Jemima Brok-Pihama, 2, wore her special leave-throwing dress for the traditional leaves-up autumn celebration at the Bowl of Brooklands.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
With leaves covering the ground, the piwakawaka flit down to find what’s hiding underneath, or just to get closer to the camera lens. They are a bit like that.